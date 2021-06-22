Free Course on Stress, Coping and Resilience

With a pandemic that has directly or indirectly impacted us all, multiple acts of violence projected on communities of color, and political unrest, we have all felt an overwhelming burden. Countless lives around us have been lost including some of those in our NSU community. Despite these losses, we have supported and uplifted one another by sacrificing what was normal to us. We’ve taught, we’ve learned, we’ve worked remotely, and many of us worked on campus to support the operations and provide support for students that remained on campus. We shied, adjusted, and leveraged our resources to maintain a standard of excellence by being innovative in our provision of academic instruction and support to our student population. We demonstrated a culture of care by taking the steps required of us to remain safe and we went above those requirements to ensure that our campus was able to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 that spread around us. Just this semester, nearly 10,000 COVID-19 tests were performed for students, faculty and staff, an Open Vaccination Clinic was held on campus, and personal protective equipment was distributed multiple times.