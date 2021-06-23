How The Chick-Fil-A Billionaire CEO Plays A Part In Your Favorite Marvel Movies

In a roundabout way, Chick-Fil-A has a lot of influence on the MCU since the movies have been filmed in the Trilith studios, which were built up by Dan Cathy, who is the CEO of Chick-Fil-A, which means the money he’s making on one end has been invested in another venture. As anyone should be able to guess at this point, the MCU and thereby Disney has been pumping money steadily into the marketing campaigns for the MCU movies and shows as things have continued to progress. The fact that profits from Chick-Fil-A are likely what helped the Trilith studios to get up and running and are continuing to fund the growth of the studio is something to be thankful for no doubt, but the money that Disney has been handing over to the studios has also played a hand in keeping things running, which makes it necessary for both sides to thank one another for this fortuitous moment in time since without each other, it’s likely that the MCU would have had to find another studio to shoot in, and Dan Cathy might have still had an empty warehouse that needed to be used for something. In all fairness, he might have still found a good deal had the MCU not swooped in to take advantage of this deal, but the way things happen is sometimes easy to attribute to luck and good fortune when at the core is the type of business sense it takes to recognize a good move that needed to be made.