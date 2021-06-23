Cancel
How The Chick-Fil-A Billionaire CEO Plays A Part In Your Favorite Marvel Movies

Forbes
 11 days ago
Dan Cathy is famous for his fast-food chicken empire — but a multi-million investment in a studio near Atlanta has made the site a go-to partner for Walt Disney’s Marvel Studios. On the fictional map of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Asgard and Westview are separated by chasms of space and...

www.forbes.com
