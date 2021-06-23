Guest Opinion: Vaccines, a round in the chamber

It’s 10:25 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, and I’ve just returned from Rite-Aid in Sequim after getting my first dose of the Moderna vaccine. On my way there, I was musing about how in happier times the corner of Washington Street and Fifth Avenue was once the location of Tom-Tom’s, kind of a general store back in the day. It’s where as a kid growing up in Sequim in the 1970s, we’d get fishing bait and camping supplies. Now it’s just the location of another icon to Big Box America.