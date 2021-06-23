Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Witnesses say airstrike in Ethiopia's Tigray kills dozens

Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qGlk_0acpJK6b00

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — An airstrike hit a busy market in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray village of Togoga on Tuesday, according to health workers who said soldiers blocked medical teams from traveling to the scene. Dozens of people were killed, they and a former resident said, citing witnesses.

Two doctors and a nurse in Tigray’s regional capital, Mekele, told The Associated Press they were unable to confirm how many people were killed, but one doctor said health workers at the scene reported “more than 80 civilian deaths.” The health workers spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

The alleged airstrike comes amid some of the fiercest fighting in the Tigray region since the conflict began in November as Ethiopian forces supported by those from neighboring Eritrea pursue Tigray's former leaders. A military spokesman and the spokeswoman for Ethiopia's prime minister did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wounded patients being treated at Mekele’s Ayder hospital told health workers that a plane dropped a bomb on Togoga’s marketplace. The six patients included a 2-year-old child with “abdominal trauma” and a 6-year-old, the nurse said. An ambulance carrying a wounded baby to Mekele, almost 60 kilometers (37 miles) away by road, was blocked for two hours and the baby died on the way, the nurse added.

Hailu Kebede, foreign affairs head for the Salsay Woyane Tigray opposition party and who comes from Togoga, told the AP that one fleeing witness to the attack had counted more than 30 bodies and other witnesses were reporting more than 50 people killed. Many more were said to be wounded in the remote village that's linked to Mekele in part by challenging stretches of dirt roads.

“It was horrific,” said a staffer with an international aid group who told the AP he had spoken with a colleague and others at the scene. “We don’t know if the jets were coming from Ethiopia or Eritrea. They are still looking for bodies by hand. More than 50 people were killed, maybe more.”

On Tuesday afternoon, a convoy of ambulances attempting to reach Togoga, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) west of Mekele, was turned back by soldiers near Tukul, the health workers said. Several more ambulances were turned back later in the day and on Wednesday morning, but one group of medical workers reached the site on Tuesday evening via a different route.

Those medical workers were treating 40 wounded people but told colleagues in Mekele that the number of wounded is likely higher as some people fled after the attack. Five of the wounded patients were said to need emergency operations but the health workers were unable to evacuate them.

“We have been asking, but until now we didn’t get permission to go, so we don’t know how many people are dead,” said one of the doctors in Mekele.

Another doctor said the Red Cross ambulance he was traveling in on Tuesday while trying to reach the scene was shot at twice by Ethiopian soldiers, who held his team for 45 minutes before ordering them back to Mekele.

“We are not allowed to go,” he said. “They told us whoever goes, they are helping the troops of the TPLF.”

The TPLF refers to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which governed Tigray until it was ousted by a federal government offensive in November. The subsequent fighting has killed thousands and forced more than 2 million people from their homes.

While the United Nations has said all sides have been accused of abuses, Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers have been repeatedly accused by witnesses of looting and destroying health centers across the Tigray region and denying civilians access to care.

“The situation there is appalling,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday in Berlin, noting that “today a military airstrike has been producing a lot of casualties against the civilians.”

This month, humanitarian agencies warned that 350,00 people in Tigray are facing famine. Aid workers have said they have been repeatedly denied access to several parts of the region by soldiers.

The government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says it has nearly defeated the rebels. But forces loyal to the TPLF recently announced an offensive in parts of Tigray and have claimed a string of victories.

A resident in Adigrat, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of Mekele, said a group of Tigrayan fighters briefly entered the town on Tuesday, although he said it had since been retaken by Ethiopian and Eritrean forces. He said federal police had since been seen beating people in the center of the town.

“Everybody is staying at home, there is no movement in the town,” he said.

Renewed fighting was also reported in Edaga Hamus and Wukro, two towns that sit on the main road to Mekele.

The reports came as Ethiopia held federal and regional elections on Monday. The vote was peaceful in most parts of the country, although there was no voting in Tigray.

The vote was delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, heightening tensions between the federal government and the TPLF, which went ahead with its own regional election in September.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
41K+
Followers
57K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#Famine#The Associated Press#Ethiopian#Ayder#Ap#Red Cross#The United Nations#Eritrean#European Union#Tplf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
AfricaWDEZ 101.9 FM

Ethiopia denies blocking aid to Tigray as WFP resumes operations

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The Ethiopian government on Friday denied blocking humanitarian aid to its northern Tigray region and said it was doing all it could to rebuild infrastructure amid accusations it is using hunger as a weapon. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the former rulers of the region...
Food & DrinksWRAL

Ethiopia denies trying to 'suffocate' Tigray region

NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia’s government on Friday rejected accusations that it’s trying to “suffocate the Tigray people” by denying them urgently needed food and other aid, even as transport and communications links remained severed to the region that faces the world's worst famine crisis in a decade. Foreign Minister Demeke...
AfricaVoice of America

Fighting Abates in Ethiopia’s Tigray; Getting Aid to Region Still a Challenge

The International Rescue Committee said Thursday that a bridge that provides one of the main supply routes into Ethiopia’s Tigray region has been destroyed. “Tekeze Bridge — one of the main supply routes into Tigray, Ethiopia — has been destroyed,” the IRC said in a tweet. “This means aid efforts will be even more severely hampered amid the ongoing conflict. The IRC continues to call for unfettered humanitarian access to the region.”
AfricaPosted by
IBTimes

UN And Ethiopian Rights Body Demands Civilians Be Protected

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) on Saturday added to UN calls for "urgent measures" to protect and assist civilians in Tigray, where damage to key infrastructure is exacerbating the imminent threat of famine caused by the eight-month conflict. Millions are at risk of starvation as the brutal civil war...
Worldkfgo.com

At least 43 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia, Red Crescent says

TUNIS (Reuters) -At least 43 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, while another 84 were rescued, the Tunisian Red Crescent told Reuters on Saturday. The boat had set off from Zuwara, on Libya’s northwest coast, carrying migrants from...
MilitaryPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russia rejects UN accusations against its instructors in CAR

MOSCOW — (AP) — The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday reaffirmed a strong denial of U.N. experts' claims that Russian military instructors were involved in killing civilians and looting in the Central African Republic. In a written reply to the AP's request for comment, the ministry rejected the accusations as...
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

Jihadist terrorism takes hold in Burkina Faso

Jihadist terrorism has exploded in the Sahel. It entered the southern shore of the Sahara desert 15 years ago at the hands of Al Qaeda and Boko Haram, but a lot has changed since then. Violence is no longer the monopoly of these two large groups. Tens of katibas, battalions of insurgents identified with the black insignia of the Islamic State, act for free and are sold to the highest bidder. Spanish reporters David Beriain and Roberto Fraile were assassinated along with Irish conservationist Rory Young at the end of April in Burkina Faso amid growing insecurity. The investigation assumes that the attack was the work of the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM, for its acronym in French), linked to Al Qaeda.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

US fighter jets respond to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii

US fighter jets have responded to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii for a second time.Armed F-22 Raptor fighters were scrambled in response to the Russian “Bear” bombers heading for Hawaii during a naval and air exercise hundreds of miles west of the US state.Two stealth fighters from the Hawaii Air National Guard took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Friday but did not intercept the Russian bombers, said US officials.And the bombers, which are designed for anti-submarine warfare, did not continue their flight path towards the islands.Three F-22s and a KC-135 were also launched the previous Sunday when the...
Aerospace & Defenseaudacy.com

Philippine military plane crashes, 17 dead, 40 rescued

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine defense secretary says at least 17 people have been killed and 40 rescued in the crash of a Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops in a southern province. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue efforts are ongoing. He said the aircraft had 92...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Ted Cruz holding up all State Department nominees over Russian pipeline

WASHINGTON - The Senate’s push to confirm nominees to critical diplomatic positions has ground to a halt over objections from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who is holding up all State Department nominees to pressure the Biden administration over Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, four people with knowledge of the situation told NBC News.
Military19fortyfive.com

Why China Fears The U.S. Military So Much (And How it Plans to Beat It In a War)

In 1991, Chinese military officers watched as the United States dismantled the Iraqi Army, a force with more battle experience and somewhat greater technical sophistication than the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The Americans won with casualties that were trivial by historical standards. This led to some soul searching. The PLA...