The Royals lineup had a new face in it for the series opener against the Red Sox on Monday night, and there was also a familiar face in a new spot. Third baseman Emmanuel Rivera was called up from Triple-A Omaha and added to the 40-man roster Monday, met the team in Boston, hit sixth in the lineup and went 2-for-4 in his Major League debut in Kansas City's 6-5 loss. To make room for Rivera on the roster, the Royals designated Kelvin Gutierrez for assignment.