While it's always a good time to support the LGBTQ+ community, Pride month is an especially opportune occasion to celebrate by filling your home with colorful wares that show your support. Interested in brightening up your home decor scheme this month, celebrating Pride, and also supporting a small LGBTQ+ business in the process? Then you've come to the right place. From rainbow-hued cleaning cloths to eye-catching art prints, these 10 colorful home decor items will shine in your home all year long and come in at under $50 each (and some significantly under $50). That means you might just be able to buy more than one!