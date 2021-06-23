Letter to the Editor: Motorists have responsibilities for bicyclists safety as well

Sierra Wave News received the following Letter to the Editor from Erin Gilpin of Bishop, Calif.:. Recently there was a terrifying accident in Mammoth where a child on a bike was hit by a motorist. Following this accident, there have been posts on social media and in the paper calling for cyclists to ride safely. These are excellent reminders, but I would also like to remind motorists to drive safely around cyclists. There are a few simple rules that motorists can follow to make everyone safer on the road: