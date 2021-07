Gold markets gapped higher to kick off the trading session on Monday, reaching towards the $1800 level. The $1800 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and I think a lot of people will be paying close attention to the market over the next couple of days. That being said, the 200-day EMA sits just above there and a lot of people will take a look at that area. Furthermore, the 50-day EMA is starting to reach towards the 200-day EMA, perhaps kicking off a “death cross”, which attracts a certain amount of attention.