Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Genting's new Vegas resort is a US$4.3b bet on city’s comeback

By Christopher Palmeri
theedgemarkets.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(June 23): Genting Group will open its newest resort tomorrow (June 24), a US$4.3 billion (about RM17.9 billion) extravaganza in Las Vegas and the biggest new property on the city’s famous Strip in over a decade. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,500 hotel rooms, a 5,000-seat theatre with Celine Dion...

www.theedgemarkets.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Judith Leiber
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Vegas#Vegas Strip#Travel And Leisure#Genting Group#Resorts World Las Vegas#Mgm Resorts International#Malaysian#Macquarie Securities#Bloomberg Television#Asian#Boyd Gaming Corp#Rolls Royce#Crockfords#Googgle Man#Sightline Payments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Travel
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Las Vegas resorts look to build on leisure traveler momentum

In the video clip, the woman walking through a Las Vegas resort tells viewers that “it’s time to go places normal has never been.”. Normal — at least in a pre-COVID-19 sense — would seem to be an attractive development as Las Vegas continues to rebound from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but that’s not what MGM Resorts International is attempting to sell in an ad campaign launched last month, about three weeks after all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Clark County.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

MGM Resorts becomes the owner of CityCenter in Vegas

MGM Resorts International has entered an agreement to purchase Infinity World Development Corp’s 50 per cent interest in CityCenter Holdings, making it the sole owner. The price of the $2.125bn dollar purchase represents an implied valuation of $5.8bn based on a $1.5bn net debt, after giving effect to the recently closed sale of a two-acre parcel of land. The strip where CityCenter is located is also home to Aria Resort & Casino and Vdara Hotel and Spa, which the company has plans to monetise on.
Lifestylecdcgamingreports.com

MGM buys out CityCenter partner, but won’t own new assets for long

MGM Resorts International has revealed that it is purchasing joint-venture partner Infinity World Development’s remaining share of CityCenter, specifically the Vdara hotel and Aria resort-casino. Of the $2.9 billion transaction (including some assumption of debt), MGM said it “represents an implied valuation of $5.8 billion based on net debt of...
LifestyleThe Spokesman-Review

$4.3 billion Resorts World opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Resorts World Las Vegas, the first ground-up and integrated resort on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade, celebrated its grand opening Thursday with a star-studded party that included DJs Tiesto and Steve Aoki, actor-singer Usher, sisters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton and momager Kris Jenner and her daughter, supermodel Kendall Jenner.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Forbes

Brand New Las Vegas Mega-Resort Casino Changes The Face Of The Strip

As one of the world’s favorite tourism and vacation travel destinations, Las Vegas constantly has big, high-profile openings. But this week saw the biggest in many years. Resorts World Las Vegas is an all-new build with more than 3,500 rooms, immediately making it one of the ten biggest in a city famous for having the largest collection of the world’s largest hotels. In comparison, most recent hotel openings in the city have been renovations like the recent off-Strip Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (formerly Hard Rock - read review here) and the transformation of the Monte Carlo into the Park MGM under its original ownership (MGM Resorts). In terms of new builds, the latest was last fall’s Circa with “just” 777 rooms, also well off the Strip in old Downtown Vegas (read more about Circa here).
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

New Hotel Review: Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World

In a nutshell: I had a fine stay a the brand new Las Vegas Hilton just a few days after their opening on June 24, 2021. There were a few hiccups as this was just a few days after opening, but overall I had a nice stay. The Hilton rooms are comfortable and well appointed. The new casino complex isn’t quite fully up and running, but there are still plenty of dining options, staff were friendly, and the pool area is quite nice.
Gamblingsvdaily.com

New Resorts World Casino Debuts in Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas officially opened last week as the first new casino resort built from the ground up in Sin City in over a decade. Resorts World features three separate Hilton-branded hotels and is owned by Malaysia’s Genting Group. It took over a decade to build on land that formerly housed the Stardust Hotel Casino on the northern end of the Vegas Strip.
LifestyleHouston Chronicle

Get a Room: Hotel news from Ventana Big Sur, Montage Healdsburg, Resorts World Las Vegas, Queen Mary

SFGATE is trying something new: “Get a Room,” a sporadic round-up of accommodation news, trends and oddball items of interest. It’ll be a collection of the good, the bad, and the ugly in hotels, vacation rentals, camping, glamping, staycationing, and whatever other obnoxious new travel portmanteau strikes SFGATE’s travel editor, Freda Moon, as comment-worthy.
Lifestylecdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: Resorts World chairman ready to expand property after opening

The doors are finally open to the public at Resorts World Las Vegas. The city’s newest megaresort opened following a flurry of fireworks observed by several VIP guests from the resort’s fifth-floor pool deck. DJs and dancers performed at the party while people gathered at public entrances for the 11...
Posted by
Aloha Melani

Las Vegas Strip's Newest Resort Is Now Open

Resorts World Las Vegas Exterior(Resorts World LV / D. Rutkin) Resorts World Las Vegas officially opened at 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. Resorts World Las Vegas is the first ground-up resort development on the Las Vegas strip in over a decade. The resort was developed by Genting Group, a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry.
Las Vegas, NVknpr

Resorts World Opens With Ambition To Become Strip's New North Star

Resorts World, the first new Strip megaresort in more than a decade, opened late Thursday with fireworks and news of a possible expansion. DJs and dancers greeted visitors when the $4.3 billion, 3,500-room property opened in a city looking to put the pandemic behind it. Longtime gaming reporter Howard Stutz told State of Nevada the opening was a good shot in the arm for the community.
GamblingBBC

Malaysian casino giant Genting makes $4.3bn bet on Las Vegas

Malaysian casino operator Genting Group is taking a $4.3bn (£3bn) bet on Las Vegas as it opens a huge new resort in the US gambling capital today. Resorts World Las Vegas is the most expensive resort ever developed in Las Vegas. Las Vegas saw visitor numbers slump by more than...
Hilton, NYSKIFT

Hilton Goes All-In on a Vegas Future With $4.3 Billion Resort 🔒

Hilton’s rapid growth in Sin City signals the company sees a full travel rebound for Las Vegas, which greatly suffered from a year of no major events during the pandemic. But developing a successful Las Vegas mega-resort doesn’t come cheap: Celine Dion wouldn’t leave Caesars Palace for pennies.