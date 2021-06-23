Genting's new Vegas resort is a US$4.3b bet on city’s comeback

As one of the world’s favorite tourism and vacation travel destinations, Las Vegas constantly has big, high-profile openings. But this week saw the biggest in many years. Resorts World Las Vegas is an all-new build with more than 3,500 rooms, immediately making it one of the ten biggest in a city famous for having the largest collection of the world’s largest hotels. In comparison, most recent hotel openings in the city have been renovations like the recent off-Strip Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (formerly Hard Rock - read review here) and the transformation of the Monte Carlo into the Park MGM under its original ownership (MGM Resorts). In terms of new builds, the latest was last fall’s Circa with “just” 777 rooms, also well off the Strip in old Downtown Vegas (read more about Circa here).