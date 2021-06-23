Long-term Anti-VEGF Treatment Improves and Maintains Visual Outcomes in RVO

We are all aware of the potential tragic outcomes of having childhood access to a gun in the home. Such access increases their risk of fire-arm related suicides, homicides, and unintentional injuries (References 10-13 in the core paper). Is having access to a gun in childhood associated with adverse outcomes during adulthood? This is the question that Copeland et al (10.1542/peds.2020-042291) address in an important article being early released this month in Pediatrics. The authors share with us a prospective look over two decades at a community-representative longitudinal sample from southeastern US to determine whether childhood gun access is associated with adult criminality or suicidality.