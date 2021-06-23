Long-term Anti-VEGF Treatment Improves and Maintains Visual Outcomes in RVO
For the treatment of retinal vein occlusion (RVO), including branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) and central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), using anti-VEGF agents is common practice, but individual success is dependent on the continuation of treatment. Results of this recent study demonstrate the effectiveness of anti-VEGF injections and their ability to improve and maintain positive visual outcomes even years down the line.reviewofoptometry.com