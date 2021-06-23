Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Odin’s Eye picks up US thriller ‘Snakehead’ (exclusive)

By Michael Rosser
Screendaily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia’s Odin’s Eye Entertainment (OEE) has secured international sales rights to Evan Leong’s US thriller Snakehead and is introducing the film to buyers during this week’s Pre-Cannes Screenings. The company is handling all rights on the film excluding North America, where Samuel Goldwyn Films and Roadside Attraction has set a...

www.screendaily.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Goldwyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Documentary Film#Snakehead#Odin S Eye Entertainment#Oee#Pre Cannes Screenings#Chinese American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Timothy Olyphant, Justin Cornwell and Others Join Tom Hardy in Netflix Action Thriller 'Havoc' (EXCLUSIVE)

“Havoc,” an action thriller starring Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker, has rounded out its cast. In addition to the previously announced Hardy and Whitaker, the Netflix movie will also feature Timothy Olyphant, “Training Day” and “The Umbrella Academy” actor Justin Cornwell, star of the upcoming Edgar Wright horror film “Last Night in Soho” Jessie Mei Li and Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann. Supporting cast members include Quelin Sepulveda, “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia” actor Luis Guzmán, “Headshot” star Sunny Pang, and UFC mixed martial artist Michelle Waterson.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Intense Trailer for Megan Fox's Survival Horror Thriller TILL DEATH

Screen Media has released a trailer for an intense-looking survival horror thriller titled Till Death. The film comes from S.K. Dale, who is making his directorial debut, and it stars Megan Fox as Emma, with Callan Mulvey, Eoin Macken, and Jack Roth. In the film, “Emma (Megan Fox) is stuck...
MoviesNew Haven Register

Premiere Picks Up 'Hannah Montana' Creator's Faith-Based Hit for Cannes Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Premiere Entertainment has acquired the international rights to family faith-based film “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” after the film’s solid performance at the U.S. box office over Easter. The Oklahoma-shot feature was written and directed by “Hannah Montana” co-creator Richard Correll and stars Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino (“The...
MoviesBirmingham Star

Nicolas Cage to star in 'Butcher's Crossing' adaptation

Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): American actor Nicolas Cage is set to play a buffalo hunter in a film adaptation of John Williams' novel 'Butcher's Crossing'. As per Variety, the upcoming movie is being helmed by Gabe Polsky, who has directed documentaries like 'Red Army' and 'Red Penguins'. Shooting for the film will begin in the US in October.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Filmax Adds Psychological Thriller 'The House Among the Cactuses' Pick Up (EXCLUSIVE)

Barcelona-based producer distributor Filmax has snagged the Spanish and international rights to Carlota González-Adrio’s debut thriller “The House Among the Cactuses.”. Currently in post-production, the film is based on Paul Pen’s U.S. novel “Desert Flowers” and sees the action transposed from Mexico’s Baja California Desert to an isolated valley on the island of Gran Canaria.
MoviesComicBook

Snake Eyes Trailer: A Look Inside Launching a GI Joe Franchise (Exclusive)

On Monday morning, the upcoming Snake Eyes movie dropped its first full length trailer which gave the GI Joe fans (and Henry Golding stans) their first real peek into what just might be a new franchise from Paramount. The titular super assassin is teed up for an origin story. By the new look at it, Snake will be enduring a set of challenges to become the iconic Snake Eyes character, all the while laying the ground work for the relationship between Snake and Tommy (Storm Shadow, played by Andrew Koji). To offer a bit more insight into the trailer and the upcoming Snake Eyes film, Golding and Koji, along with producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura talked with ComicBook.com in exclusive interviews.
MoviesNewsTimes

Timur Bekmambetov-Produced Screenlife Thriller 'Resurrected' Starts Shooting With Dave Davis (EXCLUSIVE)

Timur Bekmambetov, the Russian writer-director-producer behind such pics as 2004’s “Night Watch” and 2008’s “Wanted,” has just started shooting his latest production, the English-language sci-fi thriller “Resurrected” in L.A. with Dave Davis (“The Vigil,” “True Detective”). Up-and-coming Russian director Egor Baranov, whose credits include the Russian B.O. hit trilogy “Gogol”...
MoviesMovieWeb

Pig Trailer Sends Nicolas Cage on a Mad Search for His Kidnapped Truffle Hog

Neon has revealed a brand new trailer for Pig. The upcoming drama has been finished for a while, with the studio nabbing the domestic rights back in March 2020. This was not a great time for the movie business. Theaters were closed. The box office was all but extinguished. But now, as things have continued to improve, it is finally getting ready to make its way to theaters. And it sees Nicolas Cage in perhaps the most restrained state he's been in quite some time. This is not crazy home-video Cage. This appears to be Oscar-winner Cage. In this case, the actor is searching for his missing pal, a truffle pig.
TV & VideosRegister Citizen

HBO Nordic Acquires AJ Annila's Political Thriller 'Peacemaker' (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Nordic has acquired AJ Annila’s searing international political thriller “Peacemaker” from REinvent International Sales. Set across Turkey, Syria and Spain, the timely show is headlined by Irina Björklund (“Bordertown”) who stars as Ann-Mari, a peacemaker struggling to defuse an escalating conflict between the Kurds and the Turks, and unexpectedly sparks a scandal by revealing a Finnish state-owned company’s involvement in the arms trade.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Paradise Now's' Lubna Azabal, 'A Prophet's' Slimane Dazi Join 'El Houb' (EXCLUSIVE)

Belgian actor Lubna Azabal, who appeared in Oscar nominated films “Paradise Now” and “Incendies,” and French actor Slimane Dazi, who appeared in Oscar nominated “A Prophet” and Palme d’Or contender “Only Lovers Left Alive,” have joined the cast of Shariff Nasr’s buzzy feature debut “El Houb” (“The Love”). Azabal, 47,...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Great Point Launches Thriller ‘Black Medicine’; Grandave Picks Up ‘Atlantic City Story’ — Cannes Market Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: For the Cannes virtual market, Great Point has boarded world sales on thriller Black Medicine starring Antonia Campbell-Hughes (3096 Days), Orla Brady (American Horror Story), Amybeth McNulty (Anne With An E) and John Connors (Cardboard Gangsters). Signature Entertainment recently acquired distribution rights for the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, with the UK release slated for 12 July. The first feature for Colum Eastwood, who wrote and directed, the movie follows a disgraced medic who carries out clandestine surgeries for the criminal underworld. When she unwittingly helps a young woman escape from a vicious gang, she must choose between breaking her medical oath or crossing her ruthless employers. Pic was financed by Northern Ireland Screen and Yellowmoon, Janine Cobain produced for 23Ten; executive producers are Martin Brennan and Tim Palmer.