Odin’s Eye picks up US thriller ‘Snakehead’ (exclusive)

Neon has revealed a brand new trailer for Pig. The upcoming drama has been finished for a while, with the studio nabbing the domestic rights back in March 2020. This was not a great time for the movie business. Theaters were closed. The box office was all but extinguished. But now, as things have continued to improve, it is finally getting ready to make its way to theaters. And it sees Nicolas Cage in perhaps the most restrained state he's been in quite some time. This is not crazy home-video Cage. This appears to be Oscar-winner Cage. In this case, the actor is searching for his missing pal, a truffle pig.