2 men sentenced to life in prison for murder of Georgia teen

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 11 days ago
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men have been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of an Oconee County teen.

This week, a jury found Akhemu Dunston and Dallas McCabe guilty of felony murder in the death of 19-year-old Joey Jackson.

Jackson was killed in July 2019 during a dispute with Dunston and McCabe.

In April, a third person, Ryan O’Neal, was convicted of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to life in prison.

While searching for the suspects involved in the case in July, the University of Georgia issued an alert to students saying they were searching near the gardens on South Milledge Avenue and urging people to avoid the area.

The case rattled the community in Oconee County.

The sheriff said these sentences should bring a measure of “closure” to Jackson’s family.

“We hope that these final convictions bring a measure of peace and closure to this tragedy for the family and friends of Joey Jackson. Since the last trial in May they have experienced more loss as Joey’s Grandmother passed away. Our hearts go out to them in their time of grief,” said Oconee County Sheriff James A. Hale Jr.

