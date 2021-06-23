And the award goes to...

The Marion County Chamber of Commerce held its awards banquet on June 17 at Centre Square. Pictured, front from left, are Kenn Heismann, Walter Heismann and Cindy Heismann (Farmer of the Year), Steve Beam of Limestone Branch Distillery (Businessperson of the Year), Jimmy Higdon (Citizen of the Year), Joey George and Elmer George of Venue 68 (Main Street Beautification Award) and Jean Garrett (Educator of the Year). The Outstanding First Responder award went to the Marion County EMS, and several members of the EMS were on hand to receive the award.