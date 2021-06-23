St. Francis Picnic is July 8-10

The St. Francis Picnic is scheduled for July 8-10. The picnic will feature carnival rides, booths and delicious food. Thursday, July 8, will be ride night only. Friday and Saturday will also feature a meal. Friday evening’s meal will include country ham, pork chop and ribeye sandwiches served from 5 p.m. to midnight. Saturday’s menu will include fried chicken and country ham meals served from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dinner prices will be $12 for adults and $8 for children (12 and under). All carryout dinners will cost $12, and all drive thru orders will cost $12.