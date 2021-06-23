Cancel
Accurate Fluorescein TBUT Readings May Take More than Once

Looking to improve the accuracy of fluorescein tear break-up time (TBUT) in diagnosing dry eye, new research suggests the longest fluorescein TBUT amongst three consecutive measurements might provide a more accurate assessment of tear film stability and disease severity compared to a single reading or the average of a few.

