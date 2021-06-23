Cancel
Harrisburg, PA

GOP voting law bill clears state House amid Wolf veto threat

FOX 43
 11 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Republican rewrite of election law is now in the hands of the state Senate after a tense debate in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. The bill that passed Tuesday would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines, and give conservatives the auditing procedures they have demanded. It got out of the state House on a 110 to 91 vote Tuesday despite Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's veto threat.

