Windows 11 includes support for WDDM 3.0 (display driver model)

Windows 11 is coming later this year and the leaked build apparently includes support for WDDM 3.0 (Windows Display Driver Model). In our tests, we observed that the leaked build of Windows 11 adds supports for WDDM 3.0 (Windows Display Driver Model), which will be required for an improved GUI experience in WSL. WSL GUI support is 3.0’s key feature that most people will want (it allows the Linux subsystem to manage its own video RAM directly, giving a better performance to apps).www.windowslatest.com