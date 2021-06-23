Windows 11 includes support for WDDM 3.0 (display driver model)

João Dias the developer of Tasker app, has a good alternative to the popular Pushbullet app in the form of Join. The app was launched back in 2015 by João and since not much has changed. After a lull of so many years, a major update to the application comes in the form of Join 3.0. The new features in the latest update bring a lot of adjustments to the operating mechanism of the application on the connected devices, which all goes well for the loyal users.