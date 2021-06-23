Raywick Homecoming is Saturday, July 3

The Raywick Homecoming will be held on Saturday, July 3, at Raywick Park. There will be a Cornhole tournament at 11 a.m., Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church at 4 p.m., and a fried chicken and country ham meal with all the fixings will be served. Dine in or and drive thru available. There will also be Show Down, pull-tabs, a 50/50 raffle, sweets booth, silent auction and t-shirts for sale. The drawing for the 50/50 raffle will be held at 9 p.m. Music will be provided by DJ Phish from 8 p.m. to midnight.