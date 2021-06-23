Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Franco HR, double in debut, but Rays lose to Red Sox in 11th

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JvcpT_0acpHHO000

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wander Franco hit a three-run homer and doubled in his big league debut for the Tampa Bay Rays, who lost their seventh straight in falling to the Boston Red Sox 9-5 in 11 innings.

The 20-year-old Franco, considered the best prospect in the minor leagues, connected in the fifth off Eduardo Rodriguez and drew his first curtain call in the majors. Franco doubled in the seventh and finished 2 for 4 with a walk.

The switch-hitting infielder came up with one out and a runner on first in the ninth, and grounded out to the mound.

Rafael Devers hit a hard grounder that went between first baseman Yandy Díaz’s legs for a two-run double during Boston’s four-run 11th.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
54K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Yandy Díaz
Person
Homer
Person
Rafael Devers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Boston Red Sox#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Rays Series Preview: Wander Franco meets the Red Sox

Last week was a miserable week for the Tampa Bay Rays when it comes to wins and losses. The Rays have lost six straight, but on Sunday night they announced the top ranked prospect in all of baseball will be making his MLB debut tonight. The Rays fell out of...
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays end losing streak with big win over Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays needed something, anything, to break what they felt was a spell of bad things happening to a good team during a losing streak that spanned seven games and eight days. The All-American Rejects and Fall Out Boy tunes that reliever Pete Fairbanks said some of...
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Rays No. 1 prospect Wander Franco set for Tuesday debut

Wander Franco joined the Tampa Bay Rays and the shortstop is expected to make his big-league debut Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series with the visiting Boston Red Sox. Franco, 20, has been ranked as the No. 1 prospect in baseball the past two seasons by MLB.com, Baseball...
MLBBoston Herald

Mastrodonato: Rays-Red Sox series will mark debut of Wander Franco, but what’s the holdup on Jarren Duran?

Wander Franco, the consensus top prospect in baseball the last two years, is being called up by the Tampa Bay Rays to make his big league debut against the Red Sox on Tuesday. For the Rays to call up Franco in the midst of a six-game losing streak, their worst in more than three years, is a bold move. It’s asking a lot of a player who already has the baseball world on his shoulders.
MLBchatsports.com

Rays' Wander Franco Launches Home Run in MLB Debut

Wander Franco, the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball, made his MLB debut for the Rays against the Red Sox on Tuesday night, and he did not disappoint. Trailing 5-2 at the bottom of the fifth inning, Franco's first hit was a home run on a fly ball to left field against Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez, allowing Kevin Kiermaier and Yandy Diaz to cross home plate in a three-run homer.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox: 9, Rays: 5 - A Wanderful Debut

Wander’s first plate appearance started him down 0-2, but Wander was able to then work a big league walk. Swinging at the first two pitches you seen in your career and then working a walk? This was, in all seriousness, an exciting walk to watch. pic.twitter.com/uOKB7W5D2b. — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello)...
MLBBirmingham Star

Rays look for repeat performance from Wander Franco vs. Red Sox

Wander Franco put forth an impressive opening act for the Tampa Bay Rays in his major-league debut on Tuesday night. Baseball's top prospect launched a tying, three-run home run in the fifth for his first career hit and finished 2-for-4, but it wasn't enough as the Rays fell 9-5 to the Boston RedSox in 11 innings.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays vs. Red Sox: About that six-game losing streak

Amid all the excitement over calling up top prospect Wander Franco, the Rays go into tonight’s game against the AL East-leading Red Sox looking to break a six-game losing streak, their longest since 2018. Andrew Kittredge will be the opener for the Rays, with lefty Ryan Yarbrough expected to work...
MLB985thesportshub.com

Devers, Bogaerts make All-Star history for Red Sox 3B/SS duo

The Red Sox have rarely had this dominant a combo on the left side of their infield. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers have powered the Red Sox’ outstanding first half of the 2021 season, and it’s earned them each a starting gig in July’s All-Star Game. It’s also the first time in Red Sox history that their SS and 3B both start in the same Midsummer Classic.
MLBOver the Monster

The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping the Royals and Previewing The A’s

Welcome back to another episode of The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast, your home on the Over the Monster Podcast network to hear the latest from the most recent series as well as a sneak preview towards the series coming up. Today, we look back at a four-game sweep of the Royals and ahead to a three-game set across the country in Oakland.