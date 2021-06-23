Cancel
Federal unemployment programs end Saturday: Here's what you need to know in South Carolina.

Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal unemployment benefits end on Saturday and only the standard state unemployment benefits will remain. South Carolina is among 25 states who are ending federal unemployment benefits because they say it has contributed to a labor shortage. Gov. Henry McMaster directed the state Department of Employment and Workforce to in May to opt out of the federal unemployment programs in a bid to get South Carolinians back to work.

