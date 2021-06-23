Cancel
OPINION: Florida schools became inspiring innovators amid COVID's challenges

Herald Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Florida educators and families reflect on this challenging school year, there are two clear takeaways:. • Most kids do better with in-person learning. • Families rely on schools for so much more than classroom instruction. But amid the disruption of this past year, what can be carried forward as...

Connecticut Statezip06.com

Westbrook Middle School Named Top Performing School in Governor’s Reading Challenge

On May 26, Governor Ned Lamont, along with Connecticut Acting Commissioner of Education Charlene Russell-Tucker and Connecticut State Librarian Deborah Schander, named Westbrook Middle School a Top Performing School—2020 for the Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge. Coordinated by the Connecticut State Department of Education in cooperation with the Connecticut State Library, the challenge is a statewide competition for schools based on their reading performance over the summer of 2020. Each year, the schools with the highest percentage of participating enrollment and the highest number of books read by participating students at the end of the summer are recognized for their accomplishments. Despite COVID and stay-at-home orders, more than 90 percent of the 5th- to 8th-grade Westbrook Middle School students participated in last year’s Governor’s Reading Challenge program. Students averaged five books over the summer, with some students reading as many as 25 to 39 books. Lamont met virtually with the superintendents, principals, and library media specialists of each school to honor the top performing reading schools.
Iowa StateRadio Iowa

New rule says no Iowa school required to offer instruction online

Under new Iowa Department of Education rules, no public or private school in Iowa will be required to offer remote learning. When the pandemic first hit in March of 2020, Iowa schools shut down, then many transitioned to online instruction or a combination of in-person and internet-only school days. A state law passed in February required all districts to offer 100% in-person classes, but several districts still offered parents the option of online classes for their children.
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

Opinion: The COVID-19 vaccination should be required for children to attend school in Connecticut

The second I could get the COVID-19 vaccination for my 13-year-old daughter, I jumped at the chance. The vaccines save lives and protect us all. When they receive full federal approval, the vaccinations should be required by Connecticut public schools. This will help ensure the herd immunity we need to stop the spread of the virus. We need to speak up and ask that lawmakers make the fully approved COVID-19 vaccination a requirement for kids to attend public classrooms.
Florida StatePosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

FLORIDA PRINCIPAL WRITES PERSONAL NOTES FOR 459 OF HIS SCHOOL'S GRADUATES.

A Florida high school principal spent the last several months of the school year crafting personalized notes for each of the 459 graduates and left them on their seats to read before receiving their diplomas. Matanzas High School (Palm Coast, Florida) principal Jeff Reaves scoured through transcripts, emails and used his own personal memories to prepare the notes in time for the June 2 graduation. He wanted to do something special since their last two years in school were marred by the coronavirus pandemic. Reaves said the process was especially beneficial to him as he got a chance to learn more about each student.
Florida StateDaily Beast

Florida Guv’s School Crackdown Is a Red Scare Throwback

In 1954, the year after Florida adopted a hardline anti-communist curriculum, feverish stories hit a northeast Florida newspaper. “School Text Praises Communist Fronts,” read one Putnam Sun headline. What, exactly, were those secret communist messages? A trio of concerned mothers later elaborated to another Florida paper: the textbook American Problems...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Bookstore Owners Encouraged Following Covid’s Challenges

The 16 months since COVID-19 struck have been hard for independent bookstores, but the owners of three Lakeland shops specializing in used books say they are are ready for a new chapter, eager to move forward and working hard to make Lakeland a destination for bibliophiles. The three are about...
Public HealthLas Vegas Sun

Student teachers more committed than ever after challenging school year

I walked into a fourth-grade classroom to observe a student teacher. He was in the front of the room, wearing a mask and a clip-on microphone, simultaneously teaching his in-person learners and checking in with those who joined remotely. He had materials set aside in individual bags and was walking around sanitizing tables while presenting information. When I checked in with him later, he smiled and said, “Some people think I’m crazy, but this is exactly what I want to be doing.”
Public HealthEastern New Mexico News

Opinion: Lujan Grisham's COVID-19 response has been wanting

After nearly 16 months of COVID-19 and related policies, New Mexico is finally reopening on Thursday. Recently, New Mexico Education Secretary Ryan Stewart who spent most of the pandemic in Philadelphia “leading” his department remotely, wrote what I can only describe as a delusional defense of New Mexico schools’ response to COVID 19.
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Bay Area health care workers 'accept, adapt and overcome' to adjust to challenges amid COVID-19

For southeast Houston’s nurses and nursing educators, change has been the only constant while delivering care and instruction during the pandemic. Kelsea Heiman, an emergency room nurse at Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, said nurses have felt a lot of extra weight on their shoulders while treating patients as COVID-19 guidelines continue to evolve. This has led to a sense of exhaustion for the nurses putting aside their own fears to provide patient care, she said.
ReligionPosted by
Deseret News

COVID-19 innovations will make lasting impact on America’s churches

The Rev. Stephanie Ahlschwede still remembers the moment when the idea for her pianoside service came to her. It was February 2020. She was standing in the hallway of St. Paul Benson United Methodist Church in Omaha, Nebraska, where she is lead pastor, and the band that usually played at one of the church’s five Sunday services called to say it wouldn’t be coming that week because the group didn’t think it was safe.
Fairfax County, VAVirginia Connection Newspapers

Opinion: Commentary: Schools As a Political Football

When I graduated in January 1965 from the newly named Old Dominion College (now University) that had previously been the Norfolk Extension of William and Mary, I found the job market bleak for persons with history and political science majors. I could find a job, but I wanted one that would allow me to use the skills and knowledge I had gained in my dual majors. Teaching was a possibility, but I lacked the necessary credentials. My graduation with a master’s degree in teaching social studies from the University of Virginia provided me with the credentials for teaching, and the internship associated with that program landed me a job teaching history and government in Fairfax County Public Schools.