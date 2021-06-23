OPINION: Florida schools became inspiring innovators amid COVID's challenges

On May 26, Governor Ned Lamont, along with Connecticut Acting Commissioner of Education Charlene Russell-Tucker and Connecticut State Librarian Deborah Schander, named Westbrook Middle School a Top Performing School—2020 for the Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge. Coordinated by the Connecticut State Department of Education in cooperation with the Connecticut State Library, the challenge is a statewide competition for schools based on their reading performance over the summer of 2020. Each year, the schools with the highest percentage of participating enrollment and the highest number of books read by participating students at the end of the summer are recognized for their accomplishments. Despite COVID and stay-at-home orders, more than 90 percent of the 5th- to 8th-grade Westbrook Middle School students participated in last year’s Governor’s Reading Challenge program. Students averaged five books over the summer, with some students reading as many as 25 to 39 books. Lamont met virtually with the superintendents, principals, and library media specialists of each school to honor the top performing reading schools.