Presidential Election

News Brief: Biden Agenda, Military Justice System, Britney Spears

WJCT News
 11 days ago

The debate over whether to get rid of the filibuster, a fundamental part of the legislating process, is now in clear focus. Right. So here's the background. Senate Republicans yesterday unanimously blocked a voting rights bill. Democrats say the legislation is necessary to prevent some states' efforts to make it more difficult for people to vote. But the bill died before it was even debated, which means Democrats really only have one option left if they want to get this legislation through. They have to get rid of the filibuster, which would eliminate the need for bipartisanship.

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

Defense Secretary Says He Supports Reform To Military Justice System

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers he supports a major change to the military justice system. It would let independent military lawyers handle cases of sexual assault and domestic violence. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers today that he supports a major change to the military justice...
Cori Bush Faces Backlash Over July 4th Comment

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush ignited fireworks on Sunday (July 4) social media for her Fourth of July tweet. “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” the Missouri Democrat said. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”
'Absolutely No Doubt' Donald Trump Is Running for President Again, Says Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon believes there is "absolutely no doubt" that former President Donald Trump will run for the White House again in 2024. Trump has consistently teased the possibility of a 2024 presidential run but has not formally confirmed his plans. Some Republicans strongly oppose the former president seeking elected office in the future, while others remain supportive of Trump but fear he could hurt the GOP in down-ballot races in more moderate districts. Meanwhile, most Republican voters appear supportive of him seeking the White House again.
Britney Spears' Legal Battle Causes 2 Major Politicians to Make Inquiries About Conservatorships

The legal battle over Britney Spears' conservatorship has reached all the way to the United States Senate, where two prominent politicians are weighing in. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania wrote a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Justice (DOJ) this week, which was published by TIME. It calls for a re-examination of conservatorships in general, and perhaps a national overhaul.
Pro-Trump social media app hacked on launch day as half million sign up

WASHINGTON, July 4 (Reuters) - A social media site launched on Sunday by Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump, was briefly hacked, and more than 500,000 people have registered to use the site, Miller said. GETTR, a Twitter-style platform with posts and trending topics, has...
Trump at Independence Day celebration: 'Joe Biden is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history'

Former President Donald Trump questioned his successor's patriotism during an Independence Day celebration in Florida. Trump said President Joe Biden "is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history" because his administration canceled a planned Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19.
Congress May Hear Spears; But She Needs Legal Help

WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 2, 2021) - An influential group of Republican House Members has invited Britney Spears - who recently told a judge about an apparent violation of her fundamental and constitutionally protected reproductive rights - to testify before Congress to help influence federal policy and give "hope to millions."
Here's the strong, unapologetic conservative to replace Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain is departing ABC's "The View" after four tumultuous years of doing what could arguably be the toughest punditry job around. Being the token conservative on the show has never been an easy task, and the condescending, disrespectful verbal abuse McCain endured, particularly from co-host Joy Behar , makes one wonder why she put up with it for so long.
Ted Cruz holding up all State Department nominees over Russian pipeline

WASHINGTON - The Senate’s push to confirm nominees to critical diplomatic positions has ground to a halt over objections from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who is holding up all State Department nominees to pressure the Biden administration over Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, four people with knowledge of the situation told NBC News.
Historians' rankings offer good news for Obama, bad news for Trump

It was four years ago this month, just six months into Donald Trump's term, when the Republican first broached the subject of adding his image to Mount Rushmore. It was an early reminder, not just of Trump's unhealthy narcissism, but of his ambitions to be seen as a president of historic greatness.
70 New Ways To Think About 'America The Beautiful'

More than 100 years ago, a poem by Katharine Lee Bates was put to music by Samuel Ward, and the resulting song has become one of the United States' most recognizable patriotic hymns, "America the Beautiful." Looking at how the country has evolved and changed over the last century, the...
Kamala Harris is crashing — but that doesn't mean she will never occupy the Oval Office

Prediction: Kamala Harris will never be elected president. But that doesn’t mean she will never occupy the Oval Office. The vice president’s approval ratings are slumping (she is now underwater in the RealClearPolitics average of polls) and – worse – she is taking the fall for President Biden ’s foolish reversal of President Trump ’s migrant policies.
Supreme Court ruling is a damning condemnation of Harris and Xavier Becerra

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 this week that California’s donor disclosure requirement violated donors’ First Amendment rights and is thus unconstitutional. State officials upset with the decision should thank Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, both of whom served as California’s attorney general at different times, for making it necessary.