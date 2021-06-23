Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Magical comedy point & click adventure Plot of the Druid is up on Kickstarter

By See more from me
GamingOnLinux
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a promising prologue demo a while ago with Plot of the Druid: Nightwatch, the full experience with Plot of the Druid that will support Linux is up on Kickstarter. Inspired, as many are, by classic LucasArts and Sierra games you can expect a modernised adventure that the developer says will be full of humour, magic and shapeshifting. The developer says to think of it like "Simon the Sorcerer meets Rincewind with a Monkey Island vibe". Instead of the usual push, pull and pick up options Plot of the Druid is a little on the weirder side with shapeshifting, opening up more optionals like sniff, scratch and climb and according to the plan some areas will need animals that can see better in the dark or have better hearing.

www.gamingonlinux.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Comedy#Druid#Crowdfunding#Sierra#British#Elemental#Nightwatch#Itch Io Steam#Point Click#Humble Store#Backbone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Arts
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Survival-Adventure Cloudscape Ventures Forth Onto Kickstarter

The world of gaming would be a terrible place if its heroes could keep a single memory in their head. All those protagonists fighting towards justice only to find out *shock!* they’re fighting their family just wouldn’t have the same impact if they knew from the start, so before the adventure begins memory has got to go. The latest adventurer with great skills and little recollection is the fluffy-white hero of Cloudscape, Kumo, washed up on the beach with just the clothes on their back. Like so many who have come before, though, Kumo knows how to make a few basic tools from the junk lying around, and soon enough they’ve got a cozy little base to call home. Except a nearly deserted island is never going to be home, even if it’s comfortable, so that’s where the Zelda-styled adventuring comes in.
HobbiesPolygon

Free Dungeons & Dragons adventure on the way to celebrate Magic crossover

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, a Dungeons & Dragons-themed set of cards for Magic: The Gathering, is introducing something special — and free — for fans of D&D. A substantial role-playing adventure will be made available for download starting around June 29. Wizards made the announcement earlier this month during a private press event.
HobbiesPosted by
Forbes

‘Magic The Gathering’ Adventures In The Forgotten Realms Revealed: Dungeon Mechanic, Dragon Tribal, Dice Rolling And More

Wizards of the Coast is trying something very different with Magic the Gathering this year: a crossover with its other leading franchise, the RPG mega-hit Dungeons & Dragons. In Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, Wizards is aiming to introduce both D&D and MTG players to each other, by making a set that takes the familiar names and places of D&D and transposing them into the mechanical backbone that MTG players know and love.
Video GamesRaspberry Pi

Unpicking the secrets of point-and-click cities

Game cities are routinely shaped by the demands of the genre they appear in, and thus really get to shine in games led by world-building and narrative. Adventure games, in particular, have been lovingly showcasing detailed settings and interactive environments since the late 1970s, and have provided us with some of the medium’s earliest and most intricate cities.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Horror Comedy Is Blowing Up On Netflix

For a long time, the idea of a Zombieland sequel felt more like wishful thinking than something that would actually end up happening. The first installment was a big hit, earning in excess of $102 million at the box office on a budget of $23 million and generating huge buzz for its inventive and massively entertaining melding of the zombie and comedy genres.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Wanting something to be good doesn’t make it so. I have a deep enthusiasm for the D&D tabletop game, fond memories of the R.A. Salvatore-penned novels that introduced these characters, and I was even excited about the revival of the cooperative Dark Alliance title from 20 years ago – I am the target audience for this fantasy action/RPG. Those preconditions are enough to make Dark Alliance a passable adventure in its early hours, especially when enjoyed with friends. But the deeper I played, the more the level design, character progression, cooperative elements, story, and combat mechanics began to fall apart, leaving the outline of an engaging adventure, but with few of the requisite features to fill in the middle.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Surreal point & click horror adventure Strangeland released for Linux

Strangeland from Wormwood Studios and Wadjet Eye Games has just been released for Linux and it looks awesome. Originally released back in May, Strangeland is the second game from Wormwood after the the much loved 2012 game Primordia. About the Linux release the developer said in the announcement "First, we...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Roundguard – “Druid” update out now

A new update is available for Peggle-inspired dungeon crawler Roundguard. This update adds the new Druid playable character. Here are the details and a trailer:. The new hero, Sprig, is not your garden variety druid. She’s a tender-shoot fresh from the wilds, and she’s ready to plant grass and take names. She brings with her plenty of forest friends, including butterflies, hummingbirds, and semi-sentient briar vines, but her best friends are the sprouts she plants everywhere she goes.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Add a New Devil to DUNGEONS & DRAGONS with MONSTER HUNTS WEEKLY #22

The Infernal Trickster comes from the nine hells and likes to confuse and play with mortals for fun. The monster is mostly harmless, but you should probably still be careful when around it. The Infernal Trickster is the most recent addition to Monster Hunts Weekly in the 22nd issue. The creature comes from Vall Syrene and Darren Kenny along with new items like the Devil’s Charm. This looks like a great addition for a DM’s toolbox, especially if they’re running an adventure in Avernus.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Phantom Abyss Preview – A temple runner with a ghostly multiplayer twist

Step right into this ancient undergound tomb, young explorer. I’m sure that there’s nothing too terrible to be found here. Just the usual medley of unknowable gods, a curse that will see you trapped here for all eternity, and an ever-shifting maze of paths for you to wander down dying time, and time again. Oh, and the ghosts of myriad other explorers to keep you company.
Hobbiesbleedingcool.com

Magic: The Gathering "Adventures" Recap For June 29th-30th

Magic: The Gathering has started to roll out the contents of the preview season for its most ambitious expansion set yet: A fully integrated crossover with creator Wizards of the Coast's other big intellectual property, Dungeons & Dragons! Today we will be looking at some of the coolest cards from the past couple of days since spoilers began for the illustrious set. Are you ready? We sure are. Let's dive right in!
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Forgotten Realms Class type high rolls flavor with mashup between MTG Saga and Level Up

A new Enchantment type Class within Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures into the Forgotten Realms was revealed today, showcasing more die roll flavor. Releasing digitally in a week on July 8, the Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures into the Forgotten Realms (AFR) MTG set already has multiple cards supporting the d20 mechanic. Barbarian Class, a one-drop Mono-Red Enchantment that operates like Saga and Level Up with a d20 die, was revealed today by Rocket Beans TV during the fourth day of AFR spoilers.
Hobbiesmmobomb.com

Dragons And Dungeons Unsurprisingly Coming To MTG Arena’s D&D Set

Wizards of the Coast is bringing Dungeons & Dragons into Magic: The Gathering, which means that Magic: The Gathering Arena will get … well, dungeons and dragons. Imagine that. Today’s State of the Game report focuses on the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms set and covers those two titular topics....
FIFAPosted by
GamesRadar+

Amazon Prime Gaming giving out 3 LucasArts point-and-click classics this summer

Amazon Prime Gaming is giving out three classic LucasArts point-and-click adventure games this summer, and the first one's out today. A new game will be added to Prime Gaming on the first of July, August, and September. Today's freebie is The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition, a slightly modernized version of the 1990 original. August 1 will bring 1992's Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, and September 1 will finish things off with 1993's Sam & Max: Hit the Road.