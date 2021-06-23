More Vulkan goodness arrives in Mesa with the PanVK driver for Arm Mali Midgard & Bifrost
Collabora has given word that another exciting development has been made for Arm Mali Midgard and Bifrost GPUs, as the new PanVK Vulkan driver has landed in Mesa. The work from Collabora (and others) has been a long road, getting basic OpenGL up to scratch on these Arm GPUs which they've blogged about quite a lot. Most recently their Alyssa Rosenzweig wrote about achieving OpenGL ES 3.1 on Mali GPUs with Panfrost.www.gamingonlinux.com