COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) With reference to regulatory release 'Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement' dated 28 June 2021, Linkfire A/S, CVR. no. 35835431, (the 'Company') hereby announces that it has received the following notification according to the Danish Capital Markets Act section 38 regarding the existing direct and indirect major shareholders' holding of shares in the Company. The information contained in this press release is based on a share capital of the Company amounting to 57,785,439 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01.