Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

“It sounded very professional:” How to avoid the latest JEA imposter scam

By Courtney Cole, Action News Jax
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jSi1X_0acpFziC00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every day scammers are finding new ways to weasel their way into your bank or credit card accounts.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, “imposter scams” were the most common type of fraud in 2020.

Action News Jax’s Courtney Cole shares the story of one man who almost fell victim to a scammer pretending to be from a familiar utility provider.

Pay up or have your lights turn off! That’s the message Larry Leonard received last week from someone he thought was a JEA representative.

Turns out it was someone else trying to rip him off.

”And they were saying that in order to keep our service from being disconnected, we would have to pay $100 by the next day,” Leonard explained to Cole.

Leonard, a JEA customer going on 12 years, said he received the scam call last week.

He said the scammer even gave him an account number, where they wanted him to send the money!

“And I thought that was very strange, because I’ve never known JEA to do that.”

When Cole asked him what made this call feel real to him he said, “It sounded very professional. It sounded like it would have been a JEA call.”

According to the FTC, consumers reported losing nearly $1.2 billion from imposter scams like this one. Leonard said he knew something wasn’t right, so he asked his wife to call JEA.

“Come to find out, we had a $9 credit!” Leonard said.

Cole reached out to JEA and Simone Garvey-Ewan, the Media Relations Coordinator sent her the following statement:

“JEA Customer Advisers are getting reports from customers who have been contacted via phone, text message and email by scammers. Most commonly, the reports indicate that scammers are very pushy, they request money to be paid in 30 minutes to avoid disconnection, and they ask customers to send a payment through the Cash App, Zelle or a personal check. Our internal teams are working to get these numbers shut down. If you are targeted by a scammer or are not sure if the call, text or email you receive is legitimate, JEA urges you to call (904) 665-6000. We will pursue the disconnection of fraudulent numbers as quickly as possible.”

She also shared this helpful information for customers:

Q: Have you had any other customers tell you about similar experiences?

A: JEA frequently receives scam reports, but our teams constantly work to educate customers on scam activity. We also make it a priority to work with our partners to get fraudulent numbers shut down as soon as they are reported.

Q: How can a customer tell if JEA is really calling them?

A: JEA encourages customers to familiarize themselves with these tips:

  • Never provide or confirm personal information (Social Security number, date of birth) or financial information (banking account information, debit or credit card information) to anyone initiating contact with you, whether by phone, in-person, or email, claiming to be a utility company representative
  • Never purchase a prepaid card or respond via a mobile payment app, (Cash App, PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, etc.), to avoid service interruptions. JEA does not accept payments via Cash App, PayPal, Venmo and Zelle.
  • Scammers can be very threatening. Customers should record the toll-free number, hang up and call JEA at (904) 665-6000.
  • Customers who feel that they are in physical danger should first call 911.
  • Visit jea.com/scams for a comprehensive list of what to look for.

“I felt like maybe I did the right thing checking up on it,” Leonard said.

JEA said if you do have a delinquent account, you will be notified multiple times before you’re disconnected.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
48K+
Followers
52K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jea
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash App#Media Relations#Social Security#Venmo#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Paypal
News Break
FTC
Related
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...