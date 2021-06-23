Cancel
Schaumburg, IL

Schaumburg greenlights Septemberfest despite unusually high cost

By Eric Peterson
Daily Herald
Cover picture for the articleSchaumburg trustees Tuesday gave final approval for a scaled-back, two-day version of Septemberfest for the Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend. They also chose a percentage charge on liquor sales as the only one of several options presented to reduce the typically break-even event's estimated $230,000 deficit this year.

Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

