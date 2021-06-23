Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

When is the NBA Draft in 2021? Date, time, location, pick order & more to know

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA playoff field is slowly but surely shrinking, and that means NBA Draft season is coming soon. This year's draft class is strong at the top with potentially franchise-changing prospects such as Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham and USC's Evan Mobley. As always, draft night could see a lot of movement with front offices also preparing for free agency, which will quickly follow the annual event.

www.sportingnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Espn#Tv Channel#Mock Draft#The Nba Draft#Oklahoma State#Sn#Nba Draft Tv#Abc#Espn Live#Watch Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfox26houston.com

Rockets get 2nd pick in the NBA Lottery Draft

The NBA draft is a little more than a month away, but on Tuesday night, the order for the picks was determined. And with Hakeem Olajuwon on hand as good luck, the Rockets nabbed the second overall pick.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Full 2021 NBA Draft Order

Now that the NBA’s draft lottery results are in, the full 2021 draft order has been set. We’ll likely see some of these picks change hands on July 29, or in the days leading up to draft night — we’ll be sure to update the list below if and when picks are traded.
NBAWESH

Orlando Magic to pick 5th and 8th in NBA draft

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic will have the No. 5 pick and the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The draft is scheduled for July 29. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
NBASactown Royalty

Kings will have No. 9 pick at 2021 NBA Draft

The ping pong balls have dropped and the Sacramento Kings will draft No. 9 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. This year will mark the seventh time in the Kings’ history that they’ve drafted No. 9 overall and the first time since 1984, when they drafted Otis Thorpe. Here are...
NBAPosted by
Newsweek

When Is the NBA Draft Lottery? Date, How to Watch, Format and Odds Explained

The Conference Finals may be in full swing, but the NBA's attention will at least temporarily turn towards the draft tonight (June 22). The annual selection process is still over a month away, but the identity of the team that will hold the first overall pick come July 29 will be revealed at the Draft Lottery drawing on Tuesday.
NBANBC Bay Area

2021 NBA Draft Lottery: Warriors Land No. 7, 14 Overall Picks

Warriors land picks No. 7, 14 after NBA draft lottery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NBA draft lottery results are in and the Warriors ended up with two picks. Golden State possesses the rights to the No. 7 and No. 14 overall selections in the 2021 draft. There...
NBAAt The Hive

The Hornets will pick 11th in the 2021 NBA Draft

The basketball and lottery gods did not smile upon the Charlotte Hornets this year, and as a result, they will be picking 11th in the 2021 NBA Draft. I’d say Hornets fans can’t be greedy, but the Cavaliers are picking in the top 4 for what seems like the tenth consecutive year. But I digress.
NBAKFOR

Thunder Land the 6th Pick in the 2021 NBA Draft

The Oklahoma City Thunder will pick 6th in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Thunder entered the night with an 11.5% chance of landing the top choice in the draft lottery. They also had a 45% percent chance of getting a top four pick. Neither of those came to fruition, but...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

2021 NBA Draft order: All 60 picks following the lottery

The 2021 NBA Draft lottery took place on Tuesday night. It was a massive night for the Detroit Pistons as the pick pong balls bounced in their favor to grab the number one overall pick. Cade Cunningham, who draws comparisons to Luka Doncic, is projected to be the top selection on July 29. The Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers also jumped into the top four.
NBAPounding The Rock

The Spurs will pick 12th in the 2021 NBA Draft

The Spurs landed in the NBA Draft Lottery in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history, and while the ping pong balls didn’t bounce their way, they’ll still receive the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. This is only the fifth lottery selection in franchise history...
NBAWNEM

Detroit Pistons get No.1 pick for 2021 NBA draft

The Detroit Pistons get Number one overall pick for 2021 NBA Draft. The Pistons had a 14% chance to receive the 1st pick. The Piston finished this past season with 20 wins and 52 losses. You can watch the Pistons make their number overall selection during the 2021 NBA draft...
NBANOLA.com

2021 NBA draft order: See where the Pelicans stand with their five picks

The NBA draft lottery awarded the New Orleans Pelicans the 10th pick in July's draft. After it was revealed the Detroit Pistons would pick first, followed by the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers, this year's order was set. The NBA draft is scheduled for July 29. First round. 1. Detroit.
NBAPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

2021 NBA Draft Lottery: 5 things to know

For the 16th time in franchise history, the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night will be a part of the NBA Draft Lottery, which will determine the order of selection for the first 14 picks for next month’s draft. Drawings will be done to determine the first four picks in the draft. The remainder of the “lottery teams” will get draft picks in positions 5 through 14 in the inverse order of their ...
NBAThe Dream Shake

Rockets to pick second in upcoming NBA Draft

The basketball gods have finally shined down on the Houston Rockets. The NBA Draft lottery awarded the Rockets with the second pick in next month’s draft. The Rockets will pick after the Detroit Pistons, who won the NBA Draft lottery. This is the highest the Rockets have picked since the...
NBANBA

Pacers to Pick 13th in 2021 NBA Draft

The Pacers officially know where they will pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Indiana did not move up in the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, so the Blue & Gold will own the 13th overall pick in the Draft, which is scheduled for July 29. The Pacers also own two second-round picks, the 54th and 60th overall selections.
NBASporting News

NBA Draft 2021: Which lottery picks in the Draft are protected?

Each year, since 1985, the NBA has used a lottery system to decide the order of the top picks for the non-playoff teams in the ensuing NBA Draft. Over the years, the odds for the team with the worst record have changed to de-incentivise deliberate losing in order to receive that top pick. That combined with the system of pick protection, which nearly every team employs in trades, has made the Draft Lottery a highly anticipated event on the calendar for more than just the non-playoff teams.