When is the NBA Draft in 2021? Date, time, location, pick order & more to know
The NBA playoff field is slowly but surely shrinking, and that means NBA Draft season is coming soon. This year's draft class is strong at the top with potentially franchise-changing prospects such as Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham and USC's Evan Mobley. As always, draft night could see a lot of movement with front offices also preparing for free agency, which will quickly follow the annual event.www.sportingnews.com