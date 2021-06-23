Cancel
Ketchum, ID

Fishing Report

By Bret Bishop
Idaho Mountain Express
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the longest days of summer. The weather forecast is calling for temperatures in the 80s up to the mid-90s with no rain in sight. If you’re fishing this week, it’s vital that you keep an eye on water temps as the flows on our local streams continue to drop to historic low levels. If temperatures get above 68 degrees, seek cooler water or take the afternoon off. If you have not yet learned, take the time to perfect the use of a Ketchum Release tool. These allow you to release trout back to the water quickly without handling them. As for the fishing, this is a great time of year for dry fly anglers as there is a multiplicity of different bugs hatching throughout the day.

www.mtexpress.com
