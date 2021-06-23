Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Review: 'The Old King in His Exile' by Arno Geiger, translated from the German by Stefan Tobler

By Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune
Wiscnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article——— One day in the summer of 2006, writer Arno Geiger drove from his home in Vienna to the village of Wolfurt in Austria's westernmost region. There he met his father who, the following day, would turn 80. Age had not withered August Geiger physically; however, for more than a decade Alzheimer's had been steadily eroding his mental faculties.

www.wiscnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arno Geiger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exile#The Old King#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dementia
Country
Scotland
Related
SoccerThe Guardian

King Otto review – Greece’s Euros winner earns his place in football’s history books

Not many football documentaries kick off with a quote from Homer, but this profile of Otto Rehhagel, the German coach who steered Greece to their improbable European Championship win in 2004 is more thoughtful and, indeed, erudite than most. First pictured reflecting on classical Greek civilisation while standing inside Athens’s Panathenaic stadium (“As Greek history teaches us, the gods have their own plans”), Rehhagel is presented as football’s ultimate transnational sophisticate, able to ally his innately Teutonic sense of discipline with the Greek’s more emotional relationship to the game.
Books & Literaturephillytrib.com

King's books find a new, old home

ATLANTA —The estate of Martin Luther King Jr. has reached a deal to give HarperCollins publishing rights to his books and speeches in an effort to reach a new generation of readers and highlight the civil rights leader’s relevance today. The King Estate announced Tuesday that an international agreement had...
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Mars Red “King of Fools”

Rufus uses his troops to destroy some vampires. Rufus feels like he is the king of vampires and thinks another world war will start soon. Rufus thought that Defrott was dead and begins to freak out when he sees him. Rufus finds refuge with his vampire unit and Kurusu confronts him. Only for Maeda to kill the units and Rufus runs away leaving Maeda and Kurusu to clash. Rufus leaves on a boat to America but somehow Defrott tricks him into falling into the ocean and dying.
Musictheobelisk.net

Review & Video Premiere: The Kings of Frog Island,

[Click play above to stream the premiere of The Kings of Frog Island’s video for ‘Beyond the Void.’ New album VII is out July 30 on Kozmik Artifactz.]. It was some 13 standard earth years ago that The Kings of Frog Island issued their “Welcome to the Void” on their second album, 2008’s II (discussed here), and now, with VII, they willfully go beyond. “Beyond the Void” leads off the Leicester, UK, outfit’s new collection, VII, a stirring 10-track offering that seems to make the listener the beneficiary of a surge in productivity on the part of the band. That is to say, it was six years between 2014’s V (review here) and the release of VI (review here) in 2020, and now, less than a year later, guitarist Mark Buteux, vocalist Gavin Searle, bassist Lee Madel-Toner, drummer Roger “Dodge” Watson — plus Gavin William Wright, Tony Heslop and Neve Buteux — have turned around a follow-up, comprising 47 minutes of sungazing, mellow-heavy psychedelia and fuzz, melodic, unpretentious, dug in and of a style the band have now worked over the last few years to establish as their own that pulls together the various sides of their now 18-year trajectory.
Musicindierockcafe.com

Album Review: Kings of Convenience’s ‘Peace or Love’

After a 12-year hiatus from recording and releasing new music, the widely-acclaimed Norweigen music dynamic duo, has dropped a new album, Love or Peace. The 12-track recording, long-anticipated, does not disappoint. Love or Peace offers a well-balanced and superbly-produced mix of the familiar and of the new. If you are...
SoccerPosted by
Forbes

England Have Nothing To Fear From The Germans

On Tuesday night England will play Germany for the eighth time in a major tournament when they meet in the round of sixteen at Euro 2020. Since England famously won their first and only World Cup at Wembley in 1966, it is the Germans who have enjoyed the greater success in these clashes.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'England are our easiest opponents' insists Stefan Effenberg, but while German pundits play mind games, their fans fear the four-time World Champions 'ARE THERE FOR THE TAKING' in the Euro 2020 showdown at Wembley tonight

England will be Germany's 'easiest opponents' of the tournament so far according to their former midfielder, Stefan Effenberg. And the ex-Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach star's optimism is matched by the German press ahead of tonight's last-16 Euro 2020 tie at Wembley, who see only one outcome. 'I think England...
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

5 Masters of Surrealism Who Painted Their Dreams and Visualized Their Inner Minds

Following the end of World War I, artists, writers, filmmakers, and activists flocked to Paris. It was there that they felt free to explore new ideas. The vibrant city soon became the center of the Surrealist movement, which was largely influenced by Dadaism. Dada was an avant-garde art movement that was born out of the horror and turmoil of WWI. Artists rejected all logic and reason in favor of chaos and a true representation of society.
Restaurantsthetravelmagazine.net

Restaurant Review: Decimo, Kings Cross, London

Why anyone would ply salt and pepper onto food without first taking a bite to taste is unfathomable. Yet many do it. Heed my words, don’t do it at Decimo. The gastro-tapas dishes are so artfully flavoursome that not a single grain of any extra condiment is needed. The young,...
Books & LiteratureSentinel

The different lives of Isabel Allende – Sylvia Colombo

Being a feminist writer and journalist in 1970s Chile and having the same last name as the president ousted in a military coup wasn’t exactly a comfortable position. Far from there. The challenges, tragedies and life’s achievements of Isabel Allende, 78, to date the world’s best-selling Latin American author (74 million copies of her 24 novels) are the theme of the 3-part mini-series “Isabel”, which is on Amazon Prime.
College Station, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Sholom Aleichem, the Mark Twain of the Yiddish-speaking world

We have studied during these past few months some of the great works of Jewish literature. Until now these works have been written in the Hebrew language. This month, we examine a classic of Yiddish, and through the medium of Broadway this writer’s “work” became known throughout the world. Hebrew,...
U.K.marketresearchtelecast.com

Meghan of Sussex: the event that may mark the reunion of Henry of Sussex’s wife with the British royal family

A source told The Sun that during the youngest son’s recent trip, no ‘peace talks’ had been held between the brothers, but that they might be possible in September. “It is a step forward, but this was not the time or place (…) September is an appointed date for a more extensive celebration of the statue, and Harry will want to return”they said.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Zara Tindall Shares Real Reason For Naming Her Daughter Lena

British royal family news shows that Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is dishing on how and why she named one of her daughters and it’s a hoot. Zara and her husband former pro rugby player Mike welcomed their second daughter, Lena, in 2018. And it seems that mom was a bit uncertain as to what to name their new addition. Actually she thought about a name similar to the one she ultimately chose, but it was a nail biter for a while.
EconomyPosted by
Robb Report

Picasso and Magritte Works Lead Christie’s $212.5 Million London and Paris Sales

On Wednesday, Christie’s staged its marquee modern and contemporary art sales in London and Paris. The back-to-back sales, which included the works from the collection of French advertising mogul Francis Gross, were led by Jussi Pylkkänen and Cécile Verdiermade, the Christie’s global president and head of France, respectively. The three sales made $212.5 million with buyer’s premium across 82 lots, hammering at $176.9 million, above the $128 million pre-sale estimate and realizing a strong 90 percent sell-through rate.