John Brandon’s ‘Ivory Shoals’ an exhilarating visit to frontier Florida

Frontier Justice (ALL LOCATIONS) is hosting a shooting tournament specifically for veterans on July 2 and 3. On July 2, veterans will be vying to be a top ten finalist on July 3 to establish a first, second and third place winner amongst all 10 finalists. This event is NO COST to veterans with their own firearm, and minimal cost of $5 if they need a firearm to rent. There will be three winners in the Kansas City market presented at the KS store on July 3 and three winners in the Omaha market presented at the Omaha store on July 3.