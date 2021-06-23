Cancel
Religion

TRUE TALK: A father's example

By Drew Eubanks Columnist
The Post and Courier
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you." — James 4:7. Growing up, I heard my dad repeat that verse all the time. He told me that it was his life verse and I wanted to be just like my dad so I said it was mine also. I had always liked the verse and loved the meaning behind it but it didn’t really hit home for me until I started to have a family of my own. Watching my dad as I grew up, I always saw a man that truly relied on God to provide and take care of his family. I am extremely lucky to have an awesome dad that has always loved me and supported me in everything that I do. He was always there to cheer me on throughout all the victories but also there to comfort me during the tough times.

