Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as Powell dials back rate hike rhetoric

By Arundhati Sarkar
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

* Fed won’t raise rates on fear of inflation - Powell

* PMIs show growth in Europe (Updates prices)

June 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday, propped up by a subdued dollar after U.S. Federal Chairman Jerome Powell signalled interest rates would not be hiked too quickly.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,783.60 per ounce by 1156 GMT and U.S. gold futures were 0.3% higher at $1,783.20.

Powell said on Tuesday that inflation would not be the only determinant in interest rate decisions, calming investors worried about policy tightening after the Fed’s hawkish turn and sending the dollar near one-week lows.

The hawkish shift had sent gold down 6% last week, its biggest weekly decline since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hammered global markets.

Expectations of lower interest rates tend to support gold since that would translate into reduced opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.

Gold tends to over-respond to a “nuanced delivery” from the Fed, independent analyst Ross Norman said.

The precious metal is seeing some bargain hunting given the recent big correction, and a move above $1,800 and back towards the mid-$1,800s could draw back the institutional investors, Norman added.

The focus will be on U.S. Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMI) data due later in the day, which is expected to stay at elevated levels, mirroring strength in France and Germany.

Gold could see a negative reaction if the U.S. PMI comes in stronger than expected, while below consensus figures would have the opposite impact on bullion prices, said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.

On the technical front, gold seems to have stabilized, having bottomed out following last week’s selloff, Fertig said.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.7% to $25.92 per ounce and palladium climbed 1.2% to $2,587.51. Platinum was up 0.3% to $1,082.59. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Norman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Interest Rates#Gold Prices#Gold Spot#Powell Dials#Fed#Pmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

The Dollar Reverses Lower: Is this the Real Thing?

The dollar's bounce extended further than we expected, helped by an aggressively hawkish view of the Fed, which has seen the market price in more than one hike before the end of next year. The dollar's rally into early July left the technical indicators stretched, and we note that near-term trend reversals recently have occurred around the end of the month or US jobs report.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off two-week high as U.S. dollar firms

July 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session, weighed down by a slight uptick in the dollar, while investors awaited more U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy plans. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was down...
Stockskfgo.com

Asian stocks extend global rally after U.S. jobs report

TOKYO (Reuters) – Most Asian stocks gained on Monday, extending the rally that took global equities to a record high after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact but didn’t yet warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. Japanese markets, however, bucked the trend, with the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Strong US Jobs Report Fails to Lift Dollar, Bond Yields Fall

CAD, AUD, Risk FX, Commodities Rise, Fed Minutes Next. Summary: Despite a stronger-than-expected US employment gain, the Dollar eased while bond yields fell. The American economy added a total of 860,000 new jobs in June, far outstripping forecasts of 700,000 and an upwardly revised gain of 583,000 (559,000) in May. The Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 5.9% (5.8%). The Dollar surged immediately following the release but lost steam, gradually easing to close lower against its rivals. Risk appetite rallied, lifting stocks, bonds, commodities, and related currencies. A favourite gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) slid 0.38%, closing at 92.25 from 92.55. Risky currencies advanced, led by the Australian Dollar, up 0.7% to 0.7527 (0.7464 Friday). Against the Canadian Loonie (best performing major) the Greenback slumped 1.13% to 1.2325 from 1.2442. The USD/JPY pair slid 0.53% to 111.02 (111.57) weighed by a 4-basis point drop in the US 10-year bond yield to 1.42%. Sterling soared to a 1.3832 close from its Friday opening of 1.3757 and an overnight low at 1.3731. The Euro rose moderately to finish at 1.1865 (1.1845 Friday) and a low at 1.1807 low. The Greenback was mostly lower against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/CNH (Dollar – Offshore Chinese Yuan) closed little-changed at 6.4710 from 6.4735. The US Dollar eased against the Singapore Dollar (USD/SGD) to 1.3465 from 1.3480. Commodity prices climbed. Silver rallied to USD 26.37 from USD 26.00. Wall Street stocks finished higher. The DOW closed at 34,790 (34,637 Friday) while the S&P 500 gained 0.7% to 4,350 (4,320).
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Prices Rebound as the US Dollar and Yields Fall After Strong NFP

Gold prices are trading higher on Monday following strong US nonfarm payrolls data. The US Dollar retreated alongside Treasury yields, boosting precious metal prices. Traders are eyeing $1,795 for resistance, breaching which may lead to further gains. Gold prices traded modestly higher during Monday’s APAC session, as a weaker US...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Up, Dollar Weakens as U.S. Jobs Report Calms Fear of Early Rate Hike

Investing.com – Gold was up on Monday morning in Asia, boosted by a weakening dollar. The latest U.S. jobs report also calmed investor fears of an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike. Gold futures were up 0.24% to $1,787.55 by 10:39 PM ET (2:39 AM GMT). The dollar, which usually moves inversely...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper advances on robust U.S. job data

July 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday as data showing an acceleration in U.S. hiring boosted hopes of stronger demand for metals and a sustained recovery in the world’s biggest economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5% to $9,420 a tonne by 0301 GMT, and...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: The view from the heights

US payroll gains spark modest Friday profit-taking. USD/JPY up 3.1% from 107.92 since late April. Fed forecast revisions remain the dollar’s guiding light. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a retreat from 111.00. The US Nonfarm Payrolls report brought out a few long dollar sellers on Friday but the basic case for...
Businessinvesting.com

Will Fed Hawks Peck At Gold?

Although gold doesn’t have to suffer during the actual tightening cycle, the Fed’s hawkish turn is fundamentally negative for gold prices. Oh no, my worst nightmare related to the precious metals has materialized. In the June edition of the Gold Market Overview, I wrote:. Of course, gold is not a...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on Delta variant worries; U.S. jobs data in focus

(Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) July 2 (Reuters) - Gold gained for a third straight session on Friday as concerns over the Delta variant of COVID-19 boosted bullion’s safe-haven appeal, with investors awaiting a crucial U.S. jobs report that could shed more light on the Federal Reserve’s next move. Spot...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Canadian dollar edges lower ahead of NFP

The Canadian dollar has posted slight losses on Friday. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2408, down 0.17% on the day. The US dollar is on an upswing and USD/CAD has gained 0.95%, as the pair has erased most of the losses from a week earlier. Canada’s...
Stockskitco.com

Chipmakers lift European shares, banks cap gains

* Banks worst weekly performers, down more than 2%. * STOXX 600 down 0.2% this week (Updates to market close) July 2 (Reuters) - European shares ended slightly higher on Friday on a boost from chipmakers, although gains were capped by weak bank stocks and growing concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus.