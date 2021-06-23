Cancel
Saint Charles, IL

Industrial park plan unveiled for Pheasant Run golf course site

By Kevin Schmit
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopers on Tuesday gave St. Charles officials a first look at a proposed industrial park on the site of the Pheasant Run golf course bordering the DuPage Airport. Three months after Bartlett-based GSI Family Investments of Arizona LLC purchased the 84.6 acres from the DuPage Airport Authority for $11.275 million, representatives from Greco/DeRosa Investment Group -- whose owners, Eduardo Greco and Ron DeRosa, also own GSI -- presented to the city's plan commission a concept plan for the four-building layout encompassing more than a million square feet of space.

