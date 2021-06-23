Rivetts is riveting in Magic at fish derby

After not being able to hold its annual Big Fish Derby last year, Rainbow Resort held the derby on June 19. Organizers felt it was important to bring some normalcy after a crazy last year of lockdowns and masks. The derby allowed a limited number of contestants for fishing on the dock, as well as boat rentals and personal boats. It was a great day for fishing and fun was had. The owners and staff truly appreciate all who came out and were involved, as well as all the businesses in town that donated prizes for the contestants to make the derby successful and fun for all. The derby proceeds helped raise $500 to benefit the Eatonville Family Agency.