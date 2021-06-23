Cancel
Rivetts is riveting in Magic at fish derby

By Jon Mentzer
Idaho Mountain Express
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes there’s a man for his time and place. He fits right in there, and on Saturday that was Jim Rivetts, a longtime Wood River Valley resident. With Magic Reservoir teetering at an all-time low in the midst of a record drought, Rivetts provided a poignant and poetic remedy to the brokenhearted and the downtrodden after a tough year in 2020 when the 10th annual John McClatchy “Big Fish” Memorial Fishing Derby was canceled due to COVID-19.

www.mtexpress.com
