D.G. Martin: Pulitzer-winner with Fayetteville ties will be in Afghanistan until ‘bitter end’
President Joe Biden has ordered the troops in Afghanistan to be home by September. Why does one North Carolina man promise to continue his work there?. David Zucchino, winner earlier this month of a Pulitzer Prize for his book, “Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy,” lives in Durham. He plans to keep working in Afghanistan “until the bitter end.”www.fayobserver.com