Animal welfare group vows to try again with Safe Outdoor Dogs Act

Washington, DC—The U.S. House of Representatives yesterday passed the Carter-Fitzpatrick Amendment to the INVEST in America Act, which would ban the slaughter of American equines. Led by Reps. Troy Carter (D-LA), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Steve Cohen (D-TN), John Katko (R-NY), Dina Titus (D-NV), Vern Buchanan (R-FL), Paul Tonko (D-NY), Buddy Carter (R-GA), Andy Barr (R-KY), Donald Payne Jr. (D-NJ), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Jerry Nadler (D-NY), and Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), this bipartisan amendment would ban the transport of equines for the purpose of slaughter, effectively ending the slaughter of American horses for human consumption if enacted into law.