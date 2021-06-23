Cancel
Animal welfare group vows to try again with Safe Outdoor Dogs Act

By Steven Pickering
Posted by 
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 12 days ago

A group that spent years working with Texas lawmakers to pass a new animal cruelty bill in the Texas Legislature plans to continue advocating for the provisions it contained after it was vetoed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

