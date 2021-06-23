Rain and temps in the 80s forecasted for Thursday

We had a few showers this afternoon and then it got sunny and warm with temps near 80 and a gusty south wind. This is ideal weather for your evening plans and for the thousands of fans going downtown to cheer on the Bucks. It stays windy tonight with lows in the upper 60s and some rain showers moving in by morning. Scattered showers and t'storms are possible throughout the day on Thursday with high humidity and highs near 80. Some of the storms in the late afternoon and evening could become severe.

Heavy rain continues Thursday night and on Friday with 1-2"of rain possible. It will be near 80 again with very steamy air feeding those downpours. Saturday now looks to be rainy in the morning with scattered showers in the afternoon and highs in the 70s. Sunday is in the mid to upper 70s with a few afternoon showers.

TONIGHT : Increasing clouds with scattered showers

Low: 60 Lakefront...56 Inland

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY : Morning shower then partly cloudy and windy

High: 77

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

THURSDAY : Mostly cloudy and humid with afternoon showers and t'storms likely

High: 80

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

FRIDAY : Cloudy and humid with showers and t'storms likely...heavy rain at times

High: 80

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

SATURDAY : Morning showers, then clearing and cooler

High: 70 Lakefront...76 Inland

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY : Partly cloudy with afternoon showers

High: 71 Lakefront...81 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

