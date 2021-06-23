Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Three indicted for murder, dismemberment of Virginia man

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5OGR_0acpE9EO00

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Three people have been indicted by a special Virginia grand jury on first-degree murder and more than 80 other charges in connection with the February slaying and dismemberment of a 20-year-old man.

The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reports 22-year-old Bronwyn C. Meeks, 19-year-old Domonic Samuels and 19-year-old Brennan E. Thomas are all already in jail on charges connected to the death of Dylan Whetzel.

But until Monday, no one had been charged with murder.

Whetzel’s remains were found Feb. 1 in trash bags off two roads in western Spotsylvania County.

Officials say he had been shot in the head and killed prior to being dismembered with an ax.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Government
Fredericksburg, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dismemberment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related