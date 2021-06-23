Why COVID-19 Vaccines for Teens Are More Important Than Ever
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that the number of teens hospitalized with COVID-19 rose in April after showing a sharp decline in March. According to COVID-NET—which tracks COVID-19-associated hospitalizations in the 14 states that participate in the Emerging Infections Program—hospitalizations in teens ages 12 to 17 spiked to 1.3 per 100,000 people in April (up from 0.6 in March).www.verywellhealth.com