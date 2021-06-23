Cancel
Europe

5 years after Brexit vote, divided UK still feels shockwaves

By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
 12 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Five years ago Wednesday, Britons voted in a referendum that was meant to bring certainty to the U.K.’s unsettled relationship with its European neighbors, but it most certainly did not. Voters’ decision on June 23, 2016, was narrow but clear: By 52% to 48%, they chose to leave the European Union. It took over four years to actually make the break and the former partners are still bickering, like many divorced couples, over money and trust. And five years after a fractious referendum campaign that sparked family arguments, Britain is still as split over Europe as ever. Polling expert John Curtice says Britain is split almost exactly 50-50 between “remain” and “leave” supporters, and relatively few people have changed their minds since 2016.

