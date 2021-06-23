Cancel
5.8-magnitude quake shakes Peru coast; no reports of damage

 13 days ago

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A 5.8-magnitude earthquake has hit Peru’s central coast, causing some residents of the capital to run out of shaking homes or buildings. There were no immediate reports of damages. The U.S Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was 6.4 miles (10.3 kilometers) west-southwest of Mala in Canete province, and had a depth of 50 kilometers. Late Tuesday's quake was felt in the capital of Lima and some rocks fell onto a roadway on the city’s Pacific coastline. Earthquakes are frequent in Peru, which lies on the Pacific’s so-called Ring of Fire.

