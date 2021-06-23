Cancel
Can pandemic recovery plan end Italy's years of stagnation?

wcn247.com
 12 days ago

MILAN (AP) — The pandemic is giving Italy a chance to revamp its underperforming economy. Premier Mario Draghi plans to spend more than 200 billion euros in support from the European Union's recovery fund on clearing away the red tape and low educational achievement that has kept Italy from growing like other members of the euro currency union. Economists say addressing those problems wouldn't just help Italy. Stronger growth in Italy would make the country's huge debt pile much more manageable. Doing that would remove a key vulnerability for Europe's currency union and avoid a repeat of Europe's debt crisis from a decade ago.

Forbes
Italy’s Scattered Hotels Rescuing Post-Pandemic Travel And Beyond

With the curly-haired Lagotto dog Rex leading the way, Matteo Cameli and I trek across a field of wildflowers to the family’s truffle reserve. Here in the Emilia-Romagna countryside, black and white truffles hide in the darkness beneath oak and lime trees, waiting to be sniffed out by the Cameli family’s expertly trained dogs. Truffle hunting is one activity for guests proposed by the family’s albergo diffuso, or “scattered hotel”, located in the tiny nearby hamlet of Portico di Romagna. With Cameli’s mother Marisa Raggi at the helm, the Al Vecchio Convento scattered hotel seems like a model for socially distanced post-pandemic holidays — but also for a sustainable future of tourism so desperately needed by our planet.
94.3 Jack FM

Europe’s Wizz Air expects to fully recovery from pandemic next year

PARIS (Reuters) – European budget carrier Wizz Air expects to fully recover from the coronavirus crisis as travel demand rebounds from the pandemic, its chief executive said on Monday. Speaking at the virtual Paris Air Forum, Jozsef Varadi repeated recent comments that the Hungary-based airline would fly more seats this...
WFMZ-TV Online

Italy Economic Recovery

kfgo.com

EU Commission approves France’s 39.5 billion euro recovery plan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission approved on Wednesday France’s 39.5 billion euro plan to recover from the pandemic and transform the economy to become greener and more digitalised in coming years. The scheme will be financed from EU grants until 2026. Once the plan is also approved by EU...
Nature.com

Europe’s pandemic recovery: embed resilience

You have full access to this article via your institution. More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Union is mobilizing extraordinary financial and human resources to foster the recovery and resilience of member states. This is a huge responsibility for policymakers at all levels. As EU commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth and chair of the ESIR expert group on the economic and societal impact of research and innovation, respectively, we contend that these EU and national programmes should be reinforced and coordinated to account for the needs of all Europeans.
101 WIXX

What inflation? Pandemic leaves emerging Asia’s consumer recovery behind

TOKYO/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asia’s once fast-growing economies are struggling with weak domestic demand that is keeping a lid on inflation in contrast to some developed markets, heightening the chance many central banks will forgo interest rate hikes this year. For investors and policymakers in Asian emerging markets, high and sometimes...
heraldcourier.com

Their View: The pandemic's end is as messy as the start

China has now delivered more than 1 billion vaccine doses, hitting that COVID-19 milestone the same weekend that Brazil passed one of its own: more than 500,000 deaths. Daily case numbers remain worryingly high, and those hospitalized and dying include larger numbers of young people. India, meanwhile, is at risk of a third wave of infections sooner than predicted, after a devastating second.
b975.com

ECB’s Knot says “inflation is not dead” in Europe – NRC interview

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Rising inflation in Europe may not be temporary, Dutch central bank president Klaas Knot said in an interview published on Sunday in NRC Handelsblad. “Inflation is not dead,” said Knot, known as one of the more hawkish members of the European Central Bank’s governing council. “We should...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Slovenia's term raises specter of EU's threat from within

KRANJ, Slovenia — (AP) — Tiny Slovenia took charge of the world’s largest trading bloc this week, and immediately shone a harsh spotlight on one of the European Union’s most vexing problems: How to accommodate increasingly vocal member countries with very different visions of Europe’s future. Already, nationalist governments in...
americanpeoplenews.com

Australia’s Covid recovery plans remain uncertain due to delta variant

A recent spike in Covid cases has Australian authorities scrambling to contain the delta variant, which was first detected in India. The country has handled the coronavirus pandemic relatively better than most, with fewer than 31,000 total cases due to strict social distancing rules, border restrictions, contract tracing and lockdowns.
wcn247.com

Spain restricts some nightlife as virus surges among young

MADRID (AP) — Some Spanish regions are rolling back curbs on nightlife only weeks after dropping them, as soaring numbers of coronavirus infections pop up among the unvaccinated youth. Fearing that the surging contagion could strain health care services, health officials in several parts of the country are also rushing to reach people under 30 with COVID-19 jabs. Spain’s strict vaccination rollout has so far focused on older, more vulnerable groups. On Friday, Spain's 14-day contagion rate among people 20 to 29 years old was nearly three times the national average of 153 new cases per 100,000 residents.
kfgo.com

ECB open to giving banks more time to rebuild capital buffers

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is open to giving banks in the euro zone more time to rebuild capital buffers if the current crisis leads to a material deterioration of asset quality, ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria said on Monday. “We plan to stick to the flexibility that...
wcn247.com

Bubbly supply halted after Moscow says champagne is Russian

MOSCOW (AP) — For most aficionados, a sparkling wine can be called champagne only if it comes from the region of France with that name and is made under certain regulations. A new Russian law makes the counter-claim that the word can be used only for Russian wine. The law has sparked controversy and the renowned winemaker Moet-Hennessy said Monday it was suspending champagne shipments to Russia. The law that was adopted on Friday allows the term to used only for “Russian champagne.” Since Soviet times, champagne has been used as a generic term for a wide range of sparling wines, some of which contradict champagne's luxury image by selling for as little as 150 rubles ($2) a bottle.
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
chatsports.com

In Ending Belgium's Title Dream, Italy Gives Rise to Its Own

MUNICH — Jérémy Doku whirred down the left and fed Kevin De Bruyne just inside the box. He drove a cross along the top of the six-yard box, just out of reach of the retreating Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. At the back post, Romelu Lukaku came in on it. But he was stretching and his contact was not entirely clean. The ball spun up and hit Leonardo Spinazzola on the thigh. Anywhere else—higher, lower, left, right, faster, slower, and it would have gone in. But it didn’t. It hit the left back and then rebounded just out of reach of Lukaku’s second desperate swipe.