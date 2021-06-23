Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Iran likely had failed rocket launch, preparing for another

By JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
 12 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran likely conducted a failed launch of a satellite-carrying rocket in recent days and now appears to be preparing to try again. That would be the country's latest effort to advance its space program amid tensions with the West over its tattered nuclear deal. Satellite images, a U.S. official and a rocket expert all confirmed the failed launch, earlier this month, at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s Semnan province. As with other failed launches, Iranian state media did not acknowledge it took place. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Wednesday.

