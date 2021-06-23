Cancel
Business

Asia stocks rise after Fed chair says US inflation temporary

wcn247.com
 12 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher after the Federal Reserve chairman said U.S. inflation is likely to be temporary. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced, while Sydney declined. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.5% to near last week's all-time high after Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the burst of U.S. inflation is in areas that are suffering lack of supplies. Powell said inflation, which hit 5% over a year earlier in May, is likely to subside. That reduces the likelihood the Fed and other central banks might feel pressure to roll back economic stimulus to cool price rises.

www.wcn247.com
