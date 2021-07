Instead of shuttering their doors completely, these businesses kept up the fun by offering outdoor options. What an absolute ride this school year was! Congratulations to us all for pulling through. Now, with the arrival of summer, we could all use some relaxing family fun in our reopened city. I don’t know about your family, but my kids are ready to dive right in and make up for lost time. Ever the cautious parent, however, I began a search for fun activities that we could safely do as a family as we reemerge into society.