New Zealand on edge after virus-infected Australian visits

By NICK PERRY - Associated Press
 14 days ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealanders were on edge after health authorities said an infectious traveler from Australia had visited over the weekend. The South Pacific nation has enjoyed nearly four months without any community transmission of the coronavirus and its response has been among the most effective in the world. There have been no immediate cases confirmed as a result of the traveler’s visit from Sydney to Wellington. But authorities were asking people at several locations to self-isolate and get tested. New Zealand also stopped quarantine-free travel from the Australian state of New South Wales for at least three days. The neighboring countries opened a quarantine-free travel bubble in April.

