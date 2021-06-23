Cancel
Fuel flow, pressure and heat fluctuations drive combustion oscillations in rocket engines

Cover picture for the articleResearchers in Japan have identified a feedback loop that drives damaging combustion oscillations in rocket engines. They found that thermoacoustic power sources created as the oxidizer and fuel flow into the engine’s combustion chamber lead to highly synchronized fluctuations in fuel flow, pressure and heat. Combustion engines power much of...

