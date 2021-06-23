Rembrandt's huge 'Night Watch' gets bigger thanks to AI

Some people say that you are either born an artist or you aren’t, but Pablo Picasso was of the opinion that every artist is once an amateur. What Picasso was getting at is that even though you are gifted, to create exceptional quality work you need to put in the hours, you need to learn the techniques and you need to transition from being an amateur to being a professional. No matter how skilled you are, there is someone else somewhere on the planet who is just as gifted and they are putting in the effort to improve every day. In fact, some of the best professionals that you will come across are those people who weren’t exceptionally talented but they were exceptionally hard working. Just putting in the time to perfect their craft took them to heights of excellence that even naturally gifted people would never be able to achieve because they just aren’t putting in the same amount of effort.