Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amsterdam, OH

Rembrandt's huge 'Night Watch' gets bigger thanks to AI

By MIKE CORDER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 12 days ago

AMSTERDAM (AP) — One of Rembrandt van Rijn’s biggest paintings just got a bit bigger. A marriage of art and artificial intelligence has enabled Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum to recreate parts of the iconic “Night Watch” painting that were snipped off 70 years after Rembrandt finished it. The printed strips now hang flush to the edges of the 1642 painting in the museum’s Honor Gallery. They restore to the work the off-center focal point that the rebellious Rembrandt originally intended. Museum Director Taco Dibbits says the work "can breathe now.”

www.wcn247.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Amsterdam, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Night Watch#Ai#Art#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Arts
News Break
Design
Related
Visual ArtGizmodo

AI Helps Restore the Missing Pieces of a Chopped-Up Rembrandt

A mammoth 1642 Rembrandt is now complete after centuries of disfigurement, thanks in part to artificial intelligence. Seventy years after Rembrandt painted “The Night Watch,” edges of the 16-foot-wide piece were chopped off in order to fit Amsterdam’s Town Hall; the hack job cost the painting two feet on the sides and about a foot on the top and bottom. The digital border resets the composition, restores partially-cropped characters, and adds a few missing faces. (If you’re wondering where they are above, we, too, have maimed this due to Kinja’s barbaric aspect ratio rules for lead images, so scroll a little for the full piece.)
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Artificial Intelligence Restores Mutilated Rembrandt Painting ‘The Night Watch’

One of Rembrandt’s finest works, Militia Company of District II under the Command of Captain Frans Banninck Cocq (better known as The Night Watch) from 1642, is a prime representation of Dutch Golden Age painting. But the painting was greatly disfigured after the artist’s death, when it was moved from its original location at the Arquebusiers Guild Hall to Amsterdam’s City Hall in 1715. City officials wanted to place it in a gallery between two doors, but the painting was too big to fit. Instead of finding another location, they cut large panels from the sides as well as some sections from the top and bottom. The fragments were lost after removal.
Visual ArtDesign Taxi

Lost Rembrandt Painting Gets Recovered In Italy After Falling Off Wall

Image via Netherlands Institute for Art History / Wikimedia Commons (public domain) A long-lost Rembrandt painting has been found in Italy, as local news agency ANSA first reported last week. The artwork, The Adoration of the Magi, depicts a nativity scene in which infant Jesus is visited by the three magi.
MuseumsPosted by
Forbes

Here’s How Scents Quietly Became Part Of Art Exhibits

When the famed Van Gogh digital art exhibition opens at the Indianapolis Museum of Art on July 27, there is something special that makes this “a multi-sensory art experience.” This exhibition has quietly introduced an important component—one that awakens the olfactory senses. It’s more than just visual, as this exhibition...
Visual ArtToledo Blade

Detroit's 'Beyond Van Gogh' takes viewers inside the paintings

The darkness comes suddenly. The birds stop chirping; the violins stop playing. Splotches of thick blue seep through wheat fields of blazing gold and pastoral green, drenching with their reach the clouds and mountains of cobalt hue. For less than a moment we are submerged, and then the streaking meteors flow and swirl across the Earth and sky, schools of fish painting white wall and floor and flesh alike.
New York City, NYgetitforless.info

The Looking Glass

A free, outdoor exhibition of augmented reality artworks. The Looking Glass is a free, outdoor exhibition of augmented reality (AR) artworks viewable on The Shed’s public plaza July 3 to August 29, presented in partnership with Acute Art and the High Line. Invisible to the naked eye, these artworks come to life on your phone’s screen when you aim your camera at the right spot, appearing as real as the environment around them. Through the juxtaposition of physical and virtual worlds, the works in The Looking Glass convey a sense of surprise and wonder about the spaces we move through every day.
DesignArchDaily

16 Exhibitions Designed by OMA

Among the most renowned and well-established offices in the world, OMA - Office for Metropolitan Architecture, founded in the 1970s by Rem Koolhaas, Elia Zenghelis, Madelon Vriesendorp, and Zoe Zenghelis, is definitely part of the pantheon of the most famous. Curiously, although it receives large commissions and has already built several emblematic works in different countries, the office is often associated with an approach that is less focused on architectural design, going beyond the strict limits of the disciplinary field and encompassing other areas of practice.
Visual Artgentside.co.uk

7 art exhibitions you won't want to miss out on this summer in the UK

With people being advised to travel abroad only for 'exceptional circumstances,' vacations in mainland UK are the new norm. Bummed out by the news? You don't have to be!. We’ve listed the main exhibitions happening this summer that we’d love to see. From installation art, design or landmark explorations, check out our suggestions!
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

Exploring ‘Lady With an Ermine,’ an Oft-Forgotten Renaissance Portrait by Leonardo da Vinci

Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci produced vast amounts of work in the fields of art and science. From his numerous notebooks filled with drawings to large biblical frescoes and oil paintings, there is a lot to explore. The commissioned portrait that preceded the beguiling Mona Lisa, for instance, is often forgotten from Da Vinci's list of masterpieces. Entitled Lady with an Ermine, this oil painting is a classic example of High Renaissance portraiture and the chiaroscuro style.
EconomyPosted by
Robb Report

Picasso and Magritte Works Lead Christie’s $212.5 Million London and Paris Sales

On Wednesday, Christie’s staged its marquee modern and contemporary art sales in London and Paris. The back-to-back sales, which included the works from the collection of French advertising mogul Francis Gross, were led by Jussi Pylkkänen and Cécile Verdiermade, the Christie’s global president and head of France, respectively. The three sales made $212.5 million with buyer’s premium across 82 lots, hammering at $176.9 million, above the $128 million pre-sale estimate and realizing a strong 90 percent sell-through rate.
Entertainmentlaguestlist.com

What Does It Take To Be A Good Artist? Find Out Here

Some people say that you are either born an artist or you aren’t, but Pablo Picasso was of the opinion that every artist is once an amateur. What Picasso was getting at is that even though you are gifted, to create exceptional quality work you need to put in the hours, you need to learn the techniques and you need to transition from being an amateur to being a professional. No matter how skilled you are, there is someone else somewhere on the planet who is just as gifted and they are putting in the effort to improve every day. In fact, some of the best professionals that you will come across are those people who weren’t exceptionally talented but they were exceptionally hard working. Just putting in the time to perfect their craft took them to heights of excellence that even naturally gifted people would never be able to achieve because they just aren’t putting in the same amount of effort.
MuseumsColumbia University

The Alice Neel exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

This exhibit closes at the end of the month so I can’t put this one on the usual 6-month delay. (Sorry, “Is There a Replication Crisis in Finance?”, originally written in February—you’ll have to wait till the end of the year to be seen by the world.) I’d never heard of Neel before, which I guess is just my ignorance, but this was just about the most satisfying museum show I’ve ever seen. If you’re local, I recommend it. Some of the early work reminded me of Picasso, and the later work was in the style of Van Gogh (as was clear in one display which juxtaposed a Neal painting with one of the Met’s Van Goghs), but Neel conveyed relationships between people in ways that those other artists didn’t. The exhibit was beautifully curated, and I learned a lot from the little notes they had on the wall next to the paintings.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Shrek fans horrified as dark joke hidden in background of scenes goes viral on TikTok

Shrek was a rare film in animation terms: a crossover hit that appealed to adults almost as much as children.However, it wasn’t just the pop-culture references and coded sex jokes that made the film appealing to adults – it also hid some darker plot details in its background.One of the background jokes, involving the three bears (from “Goldilocks and the Three Bears”), has recently gone viral on social media.In one scene near the start of Shrek, all three bears are seen in cages, having been caught by Lord Farquaad’s soldiers.In a subsequent scene, the “daddy bear” and “baby bear”...
Visual ArtTime Out Global

See famous works of art re-created with fake food at this exhibition in Shizuoka

The fake food business is still going strong in Japan, with the country’s famous sample food displays still regularly showcased outside restaurants and cafés from Okinawa to Hokkaido. Although the items look completely edible, these highly realistic food displays are generally made from plastic, resin or wax. One Japanese artist is now taking fake food to the next level by incorporating it into iconic works of art.
Visual Arttowardsdatascience.com

MAGNet: Modern Art Generator using Deep Neural Networks

My latest project in using AI for creative endeavors is called MAGnet. I built a custom Genetic Algorithm (GA) to drive the creation of modern paintings using a Generative Adversarial Network (GAN) from a textual description over several generations. MAGnet uses the CLIP model from OpenAI [1] and a variant of StyleGAN2 ADA [2] from Nvidia called SWAGAN [3], which uses wavelets to create images.
Musicwcn247.com

Q&A: Kings of Convenience on new album and key to longevity

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe of a Norwegian indie-pop folk duo Kings of Convenience released a new album “Peace Or Love” in June. The band told The Associated Press why it took 12 years for the beloved indie-pop duo to release their full album and how they withstand the test of time by not staying together for more than three months a year.