Science

Reclaiming hope from the dismal science

By Bart Hawkins Kreps
resilience.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Empowering and elegiac” might seem a strange description of a book on economics. Yet the prominent author and former economics minister of Greece, Yanis Varoufakis, chooses that phrase of praise for the new book Post Growth, by Tim Jackson. In many respects the book lives up to that billing, and...

www.resilience.org
